Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Game 3 vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers could potentially be the first team to punch their ticket to the NLCS on Tuesday night.

They currently hold a 2-0 series lead in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, and in the best-of-five series, both Game 3 and potentially Game 4, if necessary, will be played in San Diego after the Brewers edged out the first two games at home.

Ahead of Game 3, which will feature right-handed pitchers Nick Pivetta for the Padres and Dustin May for Milwaukee, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a few changes to his starting lineup.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change

Among those slightly moving around in the batting order will be veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Yelich hit sixth in the order on Sunday, but for Game 3, he’ll move up one spot and bat in the No. 5 hole.

Some of the other notable changes include William Contreras dropping to sixth, Brice Turang moving to the cleanup spot and Jake Bauers batting in the No. 2 hole behind leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/6 J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B W. Contreras C B. Turang 2B C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS S. Frelick RF J. Ortiz 3B D. May SP.”

Brewers 10/6 J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

W. Contreras C

B. Turang 2B

C. Yelich DH

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

S. Frelick RF

J. Ortiz 3B D. May SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 6, 2026

Looking at Yelich and the Brewers

Yelich is currently in his 14th MLB season, and while he’s had to take a step back from an everyday role, he’s remained a very productive player. He hardly plays defense anymore. But he’s still one of the key leaders of a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with the best record in baseball.

If they can advance to the NLCS, the Brewers will face the winner of the Atlanta Braves’ series against the defending back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.