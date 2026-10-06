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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Game 3 vs. Padres

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers draws a walk against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers could potentially be the first team to punch their ticket to the NLCS on Tuesday night.

They currently hold a 2-0 series lead in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, and in the best-of-five series, both Game 3 and potentially Game 4, if necessary, will be played in San Diego after the Brewers edged out the first two games at home.

Ahead of Game 3, which will feature right-handed pitchers Nick Pivetta for the Padres and Dustin May for Milwaukee, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a few changes to his starting lineup.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change

Among those slightly moving around in the batting order will be veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Yelich hit sixth in the order on Sunday, but for Game 3, he’ll move up one spot and bat in the No. 5 hole.

Some of the other notable changes include William Contreras dropping to sixth, Brice Turang moving to the cleanup spot and Jake Bauers batting in the No. 2 hole behind leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/6 J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B W. Contreras C B. Turang 2B C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS S. Frelick RF J. Ortiz 3B D. May SP.”

Looking at Yelich and the Brewers

Yelich is currently in his 14th MLB season, and while he’s had to take a step back from an everyday role, he’s remained a very productive player. He hardly plays defense anymore. But he’s still one of the key leaders of a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with the best record in baseball.

If they can advance to the NLCS, the Brewers will face the winner of the Atlanta Braves’ series against the defending back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Game 3 vs. Padres

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