Milwaukee Brewers Make 2-Word Jackson Chourio Announcement Before WS Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from winning the 2026 MLB World Series. They are up 3-0 against the Tampa Bay Rays after their most recent 10-1 victory. That victory wouldn’t have been possible without Jackson Chourio’s efforts.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27th, 2026. It will start at 6:00 PM Mountain Time, 8:00 PM Eastern Time, or 7:00 PM Central Time. Griffin Jax will start for the Rays, while the Brewers have yet to name a pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Make 2-Word Announcement Regarding Jackson Chourio

As stated above, Chourio is a huge reason why the Brewers are on the brink of their first championship. The 22-year-old outfielder showed up in a big way for Game 3.

As a result, after the game, the Brewers made a two-word announcement regarding Chourio:

“Superstar behavior #WinOurWay,” the Brewers announced on social media.

Part of the “superstar behavior” that Chourio showed was written in the graphic that they shared. Chourio has eight hits in three World Series games.

Not only that, but Sarah Langs also shared some history that Chourio made with his performance.

“Jackson Chourio is the first player in World Series history with two hits and a SB in an inning Only others in any postseason inning: 2000 ALDS G5 Chuck Knoblauch, 1st 1990 ALCS G1 Rickey Henderson, 9th,” the MLB.com reporter shared.

At one point in the night, he was 4-for-4 in his at-bats. He finished the game with four hits, one RBI, two runs, and a strikeout in five at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers on the Verge of History With World Series Game 4

The Brewers could blow the doors off on some history against the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series.

Langs explains what the stakes are:

“If you’re starting to wonder… No team has swept both the LCS and World Series since the LCS became best-of-7 in 1985…Yet,” she wrote after Game 3.

If you’re starting to wonder No team has swept both the LCS and World Series since the LCS became best-of-7 in 1985 Yet https://t.co/jjlCbjlOnv — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 27, 2026

The Brewers are an organization that has never won a World Series. If they do so while also sweeping their opponent, they will write their names into the history books.

Sweeping one team during an MLB playoff performance is one thing. But, sweeping the reigning World Series Champions (Los Angeles Dodgers) and then sweeping the World Series to win the Championship is another thing entirely.

A huge reason for that will be Chourio’s performance.