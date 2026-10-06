Former Milwaukee Brewers 29-Year-Old MLB Player Abandons Cubs After Playoff Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers are one victory away from winning their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. While this series is going on, Milwaukee Brewers news has emerged regarding Owen Miller.

Game 3 of the NLDS is scheduled for 7:30 PM Mountain Time, 8:30 PM Central Time, 6:30 PM Pacific Time. Tuesday night’s starters will be Dustin May for the Brewers and Nick Pivetta for the Padres.

Ex-Milwaukee Brewers News: 29-Year-Old Leaves the Chicago Cubs Immediately After MLB Season

While the MLB playoffs keep trucking along, teams that are knocked out continue to make moves. One move in particular involves a former Brewers player leaving the Chicago Cubs.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, Miller has left the Cubs: “2B Owen Miller elected free agency.”

On the same day, Aaron Brooks, Seth Martinez, Bailey Falter, and Aramis Garcia all elected free agency from their respective teams.

Miller is a 29-year-old infielder who spent the 2026 season with the Cubs organization.

Looking At Owen Miller

Miller has had a long baseball career up to this point in time.

He was originally drafted by the Padres in 2018. Since being drafted, he has spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, Brewers, Colorado Rockies, and the Cubs.

Miller joined the Cubs in February, 2026, on a minor league contract. He dressed for one MLB game but did not get any at-bats.

He played 113 Triple-A games this year. In those games, Miller recorded 129 hits, 30 doubles, seven triples, 61 RBIs, 28 walks, 12 stolen bases, and seven home runs.

Over his career, Miller has played 304 MLB games. The majority of those games played with the Guardians and Brewers.

Miller has 225 hits, 52 doubles, one triple, 100 RBIs, 60 walks, 18 stolen bases, and 15 home runs in those 304 games.

Specifically, he played 90 games for the Brewers in 2023 and 14 games in 2024. In 2023, Miller recorded 76 hits, 17 doubles, 27 RBIs, 17 walks, 13 stolen bases, and five home runs. He finished the year with a .261 batting average.

Could Owen Miller Return To the Milwaukee Brewers?

It’s not completely out of the question for Miller to return to the Brewers.

Will the move happen during the current playoff run? That’s probably unlikely. However, considering that he played two seasons with the Brewers, it’s not something that can be completely ruled out.

For now, Brewers fans can watch the magic of the postseason unfold and let the offseason problems take care of themselves at a more appropriate time.