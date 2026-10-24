Hi, Subscriber

Former Brewers 10-Year MLB Vet Abandons New Team Before World Series GM 2

  • 278 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Easton McGee
Getty
Recently Traded Milwaukee Brewers pitcher leaves new team during World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win closer to claiming the 2026 World Series title. Jacob Misiorowski brought the heat as the Game 1 starter, earning the win as the Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Meanwhile, news regarding Easton McGee emerged.

Game 2 of the World Series begins at 7:00 PM Central Time, 6:00 PM Mountain Time on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Logan Henderson will take the mound for the Brewers against Drew Rasmussen for the Rays.

The Brewers hope to win their first-ever World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers to earn a spot against the Rays. The Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS before facing the Brewers.

Recently Traded Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Abandons the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 1: Easton McGee #51 of the Kansas City Royals rubs down a ball as he pitches in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 1, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the World Series was on Friday night, October 23, 2026. The day before that, several transactions were announced by the Kansas City Royals.

One of those transactions involved former Brewers pitcher McGee.

The MiLB Transactions Log announced McGee leaving the Royals organization: “RHP Easton McGee elected free agency.”

McGee is a 6-foot-7, 222-pound pitcher. The 28-year-old was sent outright to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals minor league affiliate) prior to electing free agency and abandoning the organization.

He was recently traded to the Royals. According to his personal transactions log, he was traded to the Royals on July 14th for cash.

Looking At Easton McGee

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 29: Easton McGee #59 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

McGee was initially drafted by the Rays in 2016. Since he was drafted, he has played for the Rays, Boston Red Sox, Brewers, and Royals organizations.

He has spent most of his time in the minors, playing 190 games from 2016 to 2026. In that time, McGee has thrown 502 strikeouts in 623 innings.

Despite the minor league experience, he hasn’t fully realized his full MLB potential.

McGee has played 20 MLB games across four seasons. The towering righty has collected 25 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, while maintaining a 4.54 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Whatever he does next, it’s clear he has talent and can be effective in the right big-league situations. Only time will tell what is next for this hurler.

Looking At the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: A general view inside the stadium prior to game one of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Heading into the 2026 World Series, neither the Brewers nor the Rays have ever won a World Series.

The Brewers haven’t been in a World Series since 1982. At that time, the National League team was in the American League. They faced the St. Louis Cardinals, losing in seven games.

In addition to the Brewers and Rays, the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres have also never won a World Series.

Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for October 31st, 2026. By the end of that night, a new World Series Champion will be crowned.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

5 Comments

Former Brewers 10-Year MLB Vet Abandons New Team Before World Series GM 2

Notify of
5 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Brewers News

More Heavy on Brewers News ↓
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x