Former Brewers 10-Year MLB Vet Abandons New Team Before World Series GM 2

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win closer to claiming the 2026 World Series title. Jacob Misiorowski brought the heat as the Game 1 starter, earning the win as the Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Meanwhile, news regarding Easton McGee emerged.

Game 2 of the World Series begins at 7:00 PM Central Time, 6:00 PM Mountain Time on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Logan Henderson will take the mound for the Brewers against Drew Rasmussen for the Rays.

The Brewers hope to win their first-ever World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers to earn a spot against the Rays. The Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS before facing the Brewers.

Recently Traded Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Abandons the Kansas City Royals

Game 1 of the World Series was on Friday night, October 23, 2026. The day before that, several transactions were announced by the Kansas City Royals.

One of those transactions involved former Brewers pitcher McGee.

The MiLB Transactions Log announced McGee leaving the Royals organization: “RHP Easton McGee elected free agency.”

McGee is a 6-foot-7, 222-pound pitcher. The 28-year-old was sent outright to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals minor league affiliate) prior to electing free agency and abandoning the organization.

He was recently traded to the Royals. According to his personal transactions log, he was traded to the Royals on July 14th for cash.

Looking At Easton McGee

McGee was initially drafted by the Rays in 2016. Since he was drafted, he has played for the Rays, Boston Red Sox, Brewers, and Royals organizations.

He has spent most of his time in the minors, playing 190 games from 2016 to 2026. In that time, McGee has thrown 502 strikeouts in 623 innings.

Despite the minor league experience, he hasn’t fully realized his full MLB potential.

McGee has played 20 MLB games across four seasons. The towering righty has collected 25 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, while maintaining a 4.54 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Whatever he does next, it’s clear he has talent and can be effective in the right big-league situations. Only time will tell what is next for this hurler.

Looking At the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series

Heading into the 2026 World Series, neither the Brewers nor the Rays have ever won a World Series.

The Brewers haven’t been in a World Series since 1982. At that time, the National League team was in the American League. They faced the St. Louis Cardinals, losing in seven games.

In addition to the Brewers and Rays, the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres have also never won a World Series.

Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for October 31st, 2026. By the end of that night, a new World Series Champion will be crowned.