Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jacob Misiorowski Decision Amid Game 4 Backlash

The Milwaukee Brewers were three outs away from walking away Game 4 of the World Series as Champions. Sadly, one Joey Ortiz error and several hits later, and the Tampa Bay Rays were celebrating a walk-off victory instead of the Brewers celebrating a Cooper Pratt game-winner. Before Game 5, the Brewers revealed a Jacob Misiorowski decision.

Game 5 is scheduled for October 28th, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 6:00 PM Mountain Time, 7:00 PM Central Time.

Fans in the USA can watch the game on FOX and FOX ONE.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jacob Misiorowski Decision For World Series Game 5

With Game 4 in the rearview, the Brewers are turning to Game 5.

Before the dust had settled for Game 4, manager Pat Murphy had revealed that Misiorowski is the starting pitcher for Game 5.

“Pat Murphy said Jacob Misiorowski was not an option he wanted to burn in a one-run game in extra innings with a 3-0 series lead. Misiorowski will start Game 5,” Curt Hogg of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote on social media on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski was the starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series against the Rays. In that game, Misiorowski surrendered four hits, one run and one walk while throwing three strikeouts in five innings. He was awarded the win.

Brewers Face Backlash For Holding Onto Misiorowski

Murphy wanting to save Misiorowski for Game 5 makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately for the Brewers (and Murphy), many onlookers don’t see the logic in that decision and have been harsh critics.

Several users took to Hogg’s post to share their displeasure:

“He wasn’t an option, he was literally the ONLY option even worth considering,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Wouldn’t have needed a game 5 , congrats on out thinking yourself.”

“This feels like a move that comes back to haunt a team. Probably not, but maybe…” said another concerned user.

Another user is concerned about starting Misiorowski on four days rest, “Brewers Name Miziorowski as Starting Pitcher for WS Game 5 The ace who pitched brilliantly with 5 innings and 1 run allowed in Game 1, leading to the victory, will take the mound on just 4 days’ rest. He had been getting hit hard due to fatigue in the late season, but he’s gradually regaining form in the postseason—yet instead of starting him in Game 6 on 6 days’ rest, they’ve slotted him for Game 5 on 4 days’ rest. We’ll see if the Brewers’ strategy pays off—keep an eye on pitcher Miziorowski’s performance tomorrow.”

No matter which side of the argument you land on, Brewers fans are passionate about their team, especially with a World Series Championship within the team’s grasp.

Murphy is out here playing chess while the rest of us are playing checkers. A World Series is seven games, and they have only played four. There is still plenty of baseball left to bring Milwaukee its first championship.