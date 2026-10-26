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Pat Murphy’s Kids, Keli, Kai, Austin & Jaxon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

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Pat Murphy's Kids, Keli, Kai, Austin, & Jaxon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pat Murphy has been with the Milwaukee Brewers organization for several years. The 67-year-old is the father of four children: Keli, Kai, Austin & Jaxon.

With the Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB World Series, here is what you need to know about his four children:

1. Pat Has Four Children

National League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 13: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before game one of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on October 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Pat is the proud father of four children. Pat has three sons (Kai, 26, Austin, 11, and Jaxon, 7) and one daughter (Keli, 40).

Keli and Kai are busy with their own careers. However, Austin and Jaxon are often spotted with their father during press conferences.

Because of how young Austin and Jaxon are, they often get mistaken for Pat’s grandchildren.

2. Pat Once Managed the San Diego Padres, Kai Murphy’s Team

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 19: Pat Murphy #24 interim manager of the San Diego Padres, right, talks with Walt Weiss #22 manager of the Colorado Rockies, left, during a rain delay at a baseball game at Petco Park July 19, 2015 in San Diego, California. The game was cancelled due to rain. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Kai Murphy is the oldest son of Pat. The 26-year-old plays within the San Diego Padres organization (who were defeated by the Brewers during their 2026 playoff run).

Years before Pat was the manager of the Brewers, he was the interim manager for the Padres.

In 2015, he managed the Padres for 96 games. The team had a record of 42-54 and he was not retained.

3.Kai Has a Childhood Memory Tattooed On His Chest

One of Kai’s fondest memories, was the first time he came out onto a professional baseball field with his dad: “It’s June 2005, and Pat Murphy’s Arizona State University Sun Devils are in the College World Series…As Murphy leads the Sun Devils down the first base line and toward home plate, his left hand is holding something. It’s the right hand of 4-year-old Kai waving his left hand toward the cheering crowd.”

A photographer captured the image, which hung up in the Murphy household for years. Then, in 2021, Kai revealed a new tattoo on his chest to his father, a tattoo of that core memory: “He surprised his father by unveiling a new, painstakingly detailed tattoo on his upper right chest… a replica of that old College World Series photo.”

Pat nearly sobbed at the sight of the tattoo, he recounts in the above article in Milwaukee Magazine.

4. Keli Alvarez Has Been Married to Former MLB Player Pedro Alvarez For 15 Years

Keli Alvarez, 40, has been married to former MLB player Pedro Alvarez since January 2011. The couple wed in January 2011 and have been together ever since.

Pedro is a 39-year-old former MLB infielder. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008. In addition to the Pirates, he spent time with the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins organizations.

Keli and Pedro have two children together, both are daughters.

5.Kai Once Met Legendary Boxer, Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali Vs Joe Bugner
GettyAmerican boxer Muhammad Ali (1942 – 2016) and British Boxer Joe Bugner in action during their world heavyweight title fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 1st 1975. The photo was taking in the 14th round of their 15-round fight. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

After helping a friend of Asaad Ali (Muhammad & Lonnie Ali’s son), Lonnie had to meet Pat. According to an MLB.com article from 2025, both families lived close to each other in Arizona.

“Lonnie reaches out to me, comes to my house, and sees The Champ up there,” Murphy recalled. “She knows I had no idea she was going to come into my life. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to meet The Champ.’” And that’s how Murphy and his oldest son Kai wound up having dinner at the Ali household.

“Talk about fortunate,” Murphy said. “We looked through books together, pictures of him. It was priceless. I just always respected that he wasn’t afraid to go against the grain, wasn’t afraid to be himself.”

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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