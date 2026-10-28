Here’s What William Contreras Writes in the Dirt

William Contreras has made a huge name for himself in these playoffs as the Milwaukee Brewers‘ catcher on their journey to the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

As one of the most impactful members of the Brewers, Contreras has lots of eyes on him from across the MLB world each time he walks to the batter’s box or gets into his crouch behind the plate.

He hits the ball hard, throws the ball fast, blocks pitches, receives them well and plays with an overall intensity that helps lead the Brewers to the brink of a World Series title.

Contreras also writes in the dirt every time he goes up to the plate.

It’s something that fans have noticed throughout the World Series, and they want to know what he’s doing.

There’s a relatively simple answer.

What Does William Contreras Write in the Dirt?

When Contreras is heading to the plate, he writes one word in the dirt: Dios.

It’s a Spanish word for ‘God.’

Contreras has been doing this for a while. There’s a Reddit post from over a year ago that shows that Contreras has done this while in the on-deck circle, too.

This actually ties directly into a tattoo on Contreras’ neck which features the same single word. It’s clear his faith matters to him, and he’s not afraid to share that with the world.

William Contreras Ear Plugs

Contreras has also been noticed in this World Series for appearing to have an ear plug.

When he’s catching, he has the Pitch-Com speaker in one ear so he can hear what pitch he has called via his device to the pitcher. In the other ear, it seems to just be an ear plug.

These stadiums have been quite loud during the World Series, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Contreras simply wanted to block out some of the noise.

William Contreras Brother

Many of you know this one already, but Contreras is the younger brother of Boston Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras.

It’s quite impressive that both brothers have become such standout MLB players. They surely had some good battles when they were growing up.

Willson won the 2016 World Series with the Chicago Cubs, ending their 108-year drought. William is trying to lead the Brewers to their first-ever World Series title.

If William can do it, his brother will no longer hold that bragging right over him.