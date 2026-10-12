Why Brewers Didn’t Trade for Tarik Skubal Before Dodgers Did

The Milwaukee Brewers had the chance to trade for Tarik Skubal before the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

They didn’t pull off a deal, though. Instead, the Los Angeles Dodgers got the left-handed ace from the Detroit Tigers.

It comes to a head on Sunday night. It’s Game 1 of the NLCS, and Skubal is on the mound for the Dodgers in Milwaukee faced off with the Brewers.

He’s facing Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski, who will be the NL Cy Young winner, in one of the best pitching matchups the playoffs have seen in a long time.

But if the Brewers had approached the deadline differently, they could’ve had Skubal following The Miz with a Game 2 start.

They weren’t quite in position to do that, though.

Why Didn’t The Brewers Trade For Tarik Skubal?

There are two main reasons the Brewers didn’t trade for Skubal, and both were explained by various analysts soon after the deal that sent Skubal to the Dodgers.

Neither reason had to do with the Brewers not wanting Skubal.

The first is the contract implication. Skubal is in the last year of his deal. That’s why the Tigers were open to trading him.

The Brewers would never be likely to sign Skubal again last season. He’s looking at a deal that might top $400 million in total value. That’s out of Milwaukee’s range.

So in trading for Skubal, it would just be a rental, and that leads us to the second point.

A large-market team can trade top prospects for a rental and not mound, because they’re equipped to replenish at the MLB level in free agency in future years.

Small-market teams need their best prospects to pan out. They provide cheap and long-term club control when they reach the majors.

If the Brewers traded for Skubal and it didn’t work, they’d have given up multiple good prospects, and the years of production they could’ve provided, for three months of the lefty.

Of course, flags fly forever. If the Brewers had done it and it had worked, it would’ve been a different story.

Why Dodgers Were Better Equipped

In essence, the Dodgers had nothing to fear.

Missing on a few prospects, like the dealt-away Zyhir Hope and River Ryan, won’t hurt the Dodgers. They have plenty of ways to get outfielders and pitchers.

Los Angeles plays to win the championship every year and can shell out all the money they want. They also are equipped to sign Skubal back in the offseason.

Everything lined up for the Dodgers, and that’s why they’ve got Skubal pitching for them in Milwaukee on Sunday night.