William Contreras Trade Rumors Updated by Brewers GM

The Milwaukee Brewers were led to their first-ever World Series title by William Contreras.

But because they’re a small-market team, trade rumors have swirled around Contreras already this offseason. The World Series MVP seems to have shown up in a bunch of rumor mill-style articles already.

Is there any chance the Brewers trade Contreras? Sure, in the sense that their front office is too smart to not consider every move.

But it certainly would be bold and abrupt to trade Contreras now. It seems that even a smaller-payroll team like the Brewers would try to extend Contreras before considering a trade in a major way.

And even if nothing happens, in a worst-case scenario, the Brewers have Contreras on their roster in 2027. They can try to repeat with their superstar catcher.

On Wednesday, more insight was provided, too. GM Matt Arnold had a chance to weigh in on everything that’s being said.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold Breaks Silence on William Contreras Trade Rumors

Arnold was asked on Wednesday by MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince about the chances of trading Contreras.

Arnold replied: “I’m sure we’ll get this question a lot, but he means a lot to our team.”

As seen there, the Brewers also aren’t in a hurry to trade Trevor Megill, the closer heading into the last year of his contract.

Small-market teams always have to keep things moving, but it’d be particularly tough to justify trading Contreras.

William Contreras Trade Value

The one reason that this has any validity at all is that Contreras would likely command immense value in a trade.

If the stud catcher truly went onto the trade block and was available, teams would likely emerge from left and right with big bids. The Brewers could then give him up to the highest bidder in return for likely multiple future assets that they’d hope could develop into starters and even stars.

But they already have a star in Contreras, a player who will always be remembered in franchise history as the 2026 World Series MVP.

Not every trade is created equal. Giving up Contreras would be a painful move for the entire Brewers organization.