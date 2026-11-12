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William Contreras Trade Rumors Updated by Brewers GM

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers were led to their first-ever World Series title by William Contreras.

But because they’re a small-market team, trade rumors have swirled around Contreras already this offseason. The World Series MVP seems to have shown up in a bunch of rumor mill-style articles already.

Is there any chance the Brewers trade Contreras? Sure, in the sense that their front office is too smart to not consider every move.

But it certainly would be bold and abrupt to trade Contreras now. It seems that even a smaller-payroll team like the Brewers would try to extend Contreras before considering a trade in a major way.

And even if nothing happens, in a worst-case scenario, the Brewers have Contreras on their roster in 2027. They can try to repeat with their superstar catcher.

On Wednesday, more insight was provided, too. GM Matt Arnold had a chance to weigh in on everything that’s being said.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold Breaks Silence on William Contreras Trade Rumors

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after a strike out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Arnold was asked on Wednesday by MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince about the chances of trading Contreras.

Arnold replied: “I’m sure we’ll get this question a lot, but he means a lot to our team.”

As seen there, the Brewers also aren’t in a hurry to trade Trevor Megill, the closer heading into the last year of his contract.

Small-market teams always have to keep things moving, but it’d be particularly tough to justify trading Contreras.

William Contreras Trade Value

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The one reason that this has any validity at all is that Contreras would likely command immense value in a trade.

If the stud catcher truly went onto the trade block and was available, teams would likely emerge from left and right with big bids. The Brewers could then give him up to the highest bidder in return for likely multiple future assets that they’d hope could develop into starters and even stars.

But they already have a star in Contreras, a player who will always be remembered in franchise history as the 2026 World Series MVP.

Not every trade is created equal. Giving up Contreras would be a painful move for the entire Brewers organization.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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William Contreras Trade Rumors Updated by Brewers GM

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