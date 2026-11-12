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Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

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San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 21: Reiss Knehr #73 of the San Diego Padres delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of a doubleheader at Truist Park on July 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are just getting their offseason started.

After an amazing 2026 season that saw them win the World Series, Milwaukee will now be looking to have a successful offseason.

The Brewers have some trade candidates to watch this offseason. Yet, it would also not be surprising if they look to add new players this winter.

Yet, with the offseason just beginning, Milwaukee has parted ways with one of their pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
GettyPEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 27: Relief pitcher Reiss Knehr #33 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of the spring training game at Peoria Stadium on February 27, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Brewers have moved on from one of their depth pitchers, as they have released Reiss Knehr.

RHP Reiss Knehr elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Knehr becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season with Triple-A Nashville.

In 32 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2026, he posted a 6-3 record, a 3.08 ERA, three saves, and 40 strikeouts.

Knehr did not make an MLB appearance for the Brewers during this season.

Looking at Knehr’s MLB Career

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Reiss Knehr #73 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on September 24, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Knehr may not have pitched for the Brewers this season, but he has some MLB experience.

In 21 career MLB games over three seasons, all with the San Diego Padres, Knehr has posted a 1-3 record, a 5.96 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

Knehr last appeared in the majors during the 2023 season with San Diego. In four appearances that season, he allowed 10 earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

Teams looking for more minor league pitching depth could consider taking a gamble on Knehr this offseason. In 156 career minor league games over seven seasons, he has a 28-19 record, a 4.66 ERA, and 391 strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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