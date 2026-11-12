Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are just getting their offseason started.

After an amazing 2026 season that saw them win the World Series, Milwaukee will now be looking to have a successful offseason.

The Brewers have some trade candidates to watch this offseason. Yet, it would also not be surprising if they look to add new players this winter.

Yet, with the offseason just beginning, Milwaukee has parted ways with one of their pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release Veteran Pitcher

The Brewers have moved on from one of their depth pitchers, as they have released Reiss Knehr.

“RHP Reiss Knehr elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Knehr becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season with Triple-A Nashville.

In 32 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2026, he posted a 6-3 record, a 3.08 ERA, three saves, and 40 strikeouts.

Knehr did not make an MLB appearance for the Brewers during this season.

Looking at Knehr’s MLB Career

Knehr may not have pitched for the Brewers this season, but he has some MLB experience.

In 21 career MLB games over three seasons, all with the San Diego Padres, Knehr has posted a 1-3 record, a 5.96 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

Knehr last appeared in the majors during the 2023 season with San Diego. In four appearances that season, he allowed 10 earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

Teams looking for more minor league pitching depth could consider taking a gamble on Knehr this offseason. In 156 career minor league games over seven seasons, he has a 28-19 record, a 4.66 ERA, and 391 strikeouts.