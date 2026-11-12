Jake Bauers Predicted to Leave Milwaukee Brewers for NL Team in $54M Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning World Series champions, but they could lose an impact player in free agency.

Jake Bauers had a career year in Milwaukee, and it came at the perfect time, as he is a free agent. Bauers received a qualifying offer, but he could still decline and sign elsewhere this offseason.

MLB free agency is officially underway, as are the GM meetings, which could lead to some movement.

Jake Bauers Predicted to Leave Brewers for D-Backs

The Brewers won the World Series, and Jake Bauers was a key reason.

Bauers was a massive part of the offense, and he should be in line for a big payday. However, MLB analyst Paul “Hembo” Hembekides predicted he would leave the Brewers to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“He’s going to land in Arizona at three years for $54 million. They have no answer in the short term at first base. I actually buy into the profile that it’s more sustainable than the public seems to think. I don’t think he is a product of Milwaukee’s genius; I think he will keep on hitting, I think he will do it in Arizona,” Hembekides said on Just Baseball with Buster Olney.

Bauers hit .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs as he had a career year with the Brewers this past season. He was the NLCS MVP as his bat was a huge part of Milwaukee’s offense.

Milwaukee acquired Bauers from the New York Yankees in November of 2023 for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sánchez. He struggled in MLB for years but figured things out in Milwaukee and should get a big payday.

MLB Exec Concerned About Bauers

Although Bauers was a key part of Milwaukee’s success this year, there are some concerns around his free-agent market.

Bauers had a career year this season, so many wonder if that is a one-off or the start of him figuring things out. One MLB exec spoke to MLB.com and admitted there were some concerns with him, but the exec does believe he is a good bet at first base.

“Bauers is an interesting guy because he’s basically a player who’s had a career year after being essentially a league-average hitter over the course of his career,” the exec said. “He’s 31, but the season he put together is really legit; it’s basically the home runs and RBI that he’s put together in the last three or four years combined, and he’s been a huge part of the Brewers’ offensive success this year en route to the World Series. …

“It’s nice that he can theoretically go play in the outfield if you need him to, but realistically he’s a guy you should be targeting to play first base, especially as he ages into his thirties.”

When and where Bauers will sign is to be seen, but it will be interesting to see the contract he gets.