William Contreras Fiancee, Nixzali Adames Luna: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Contreras is a catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 28-year-old is the brother of Willson Contreras and was born in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. William is not married, but is engaged to Nixzali Adames Luna.

With the Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB World Series, here is what you need to know about Nixzali.

1. Nixzali Adames Luna is Willy Adames Sister

Nixzali Adames Luna is Willy Adames’ sister. If that name rings a bell, Willy used to play for the Brewers, but now he plays for the San Francisco Giants.

Willy Adames is a 31-year-old shortstop who has played MLB games for the Rays, Brewers, and the Giants.

He signed with the Giants as a free agent in 2024. Since signing there, he has yet to play a playoff game.

2. Nixzali Holds Multiple University Degrees

While William enjoys spending his time getting better at the position of catcher in baseball, his fiancee is focused on her career, too.

According to her Instagram profile, Nixzali holds multiple post-secondary degrees. Her profile bio reads, “Bachelor of Financial Management and Auditing & Master’s of Finance.”

Her profile also includes photos taken to celebrate her graduation in September 2021.

3. Nixzali & William Had a Rose-Filled Proposal

William went all out with his proposal to Nixzali.

“Níxzali shared a video from it in a joint Jan. 31 Instagram post with Contreras. There was an elaborate display along a beachfront. A white neon sign with the words “Will you marry me” hung at the center of a huge heart outline made of red roses,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

“Candles lined the path to the setup. There were too many roses and petals strewn about the sand to count.”

4. Nixzali Claims it Was “Love at First Sight” With William

Nixzali and William have been together for a few years now. While the exact date is not public knowledge, their “hard launch” would have been the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Nixzail joined William to walk the red carpet as his plus one.

Back in 2025, Nixzali was answering questions from her Instagram followers when she revealed the moment when she fell in love with William.

“Since day one. William’s been so loving, kind and funny. He’s just one of those people you instantly love,” Nixzali said in a story comment, via Sportskeeda.

5. Nixzali Shared Heartfelt Message For William Following Los Angeles Dodgers Series Victory

The road to the 2026 World Series has been a long one for William and the Brewers. Their last opponent before taking on the Rays was the reigning World Series Champions.

When they had swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, Nixzali shared a heartfelt message for William in a social media post.

“My MVP ❤️. And no one is going to take that from you ✨.”