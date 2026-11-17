WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Stephen Nogosek #85 of the New York Mets pitches in the third inning during the continuation of a game against the New York Mets from May 13, at Nationals Park on May 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Yesterday's game was suspended due to weather. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Four-year New York Mets right-handed reliever Stephen Nogosek has signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston.
Via Alexander on X: “The #Mariners and RHP Stephen Nogosek have agreed to a minor league deal, with an invite to spring training. Nogosek pitched 57.1 IP with the Mets from 2019-23, and spent 2026 in the Mexican League.”
Former New York Mets Right-Handed Reliever Stephen Nogosek Signs With Seattle Mariners
Nogosek posted a 5.02 ERA in 33 appearances with the Mets from 2019-23. In 2026, Nogosek pitched in the Mexican League.
The right-hander posted a 3.69 ERA over 53 2/3 innings in Mexico this year.
More About Former New York Mets Right-Handed Relief Pitcher Stephen Nogosek’s Career
The Boston Red Sox selected Nogosek in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.
The Red Sox traded Nogosek and right-handers Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista to the Mets for right-hander Addison Reed at the 2017 trade deadline.
Nogosek made his MLB debit with the Mets in 2019. He made seven appearances that season.
He returned to the majors in 2021. He made just one appearance that year, then made 12 in 2022 and 13 in 2023. He hasn’t pitch in the majors since 2023.
The Mets designated Nogosek for assignment in June 2023. He elected free agency after clearing waivers.
The right-hander spent the remainder of the 2023 season in the Arizona Diamondbacks system.
In the 2023-24 offseason, Nogosek signed a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals.
He spent time in the Mexican League at the beginning of the 2025 season before joining the Kansas City Royals organization in May of that year. He spent the whole 2026 season in Mexico.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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