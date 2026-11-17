More About Former New York Mets Right-Handed Relief Pitcher Stephen Nogosek’s Career

The Boston Red Sox selected Nogosek in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.

The Red Sox traded Nogosek and right-handers Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista to the Mets for right-hander Addison Reed at the 2017 trade deadline.

Nogosek made his MLB debit with the Mets in 2019. He made seven appearances that season.

He returned to the majors in 2021. He made just one appearance that year, then made 12 in 2022 and 13 in 2023. He hasn’t pitch in the majors since 2023.

The Mets designated Nogosek for assignment in June 2023. He elected free agency after clearing waivers.

The right-hander spent the remainder of the 2023 season in the Arizona Diamondbacks system.

In the 2023-24 offseason, Nogosek signed a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals.

He spent time in the Mexican League at the beginning of the 2025 season before joining the Kansas City Royals organization in May of that year. He spent the whole 2026 season in Mexico.