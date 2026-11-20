The New York Mets are facing a very important offseason.

After finishing this past season last in the NL East with a 74-88 record, it is clear that the Mets need to make moves this offseason. They must improve their roster if they hope to have better results in 2027.

However, with the offseason getting started, New York has lost one of its pitchers to the Chicago Cubs.

New York Mets Lose 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Cubs

The Mets have lost one of their pitchers, as Chayce McDermott has been claimed off waivers by the Cubs.

“Chicago Cubs claimed RHP Chayce McDermott off waivers from the New York Mets,” MLB.com reported.

With this news, the Mets have now lost one of their depth pitchers. McDermott will be looking to impress with the Cubs after being claimed off waivers by the NL Central club.

Looking at McDermott

The Mets acquired McDermott from the Los Angeles Dodgers back in August in exchange for catcher Ben Rortvedt.

McDermott posted a 1-0 record, a 5.06 ERA, and five strikeouts in three appearances for the Mets in 2026. This was after he had a 7.71 ERA and one strikeout in two appearances for the Dodgers in 2026 before the trade.

McDermott has appeared in 10 MLB games over three seasons split between the Baltimore Orioles, Dodgers, and Mets. During them, he has recorded a 1-1 record, a 10.18 ERA, and 18 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see if McDermott can break out after being claimed off waivers by the Cubs from here.