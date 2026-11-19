MLB free agency is underway, and with a potential lockout looming at the start of December, teams across the league are rushing to make moves before a roster freeze goes into place. For the New York Mets, it looks like their front office is putting all of their eggs in one basket, with that being their pursuit of superstar starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in free agency.

Skubal is easily the biggest name available in what is viewed as a weak free agent class, and the expectation is that he will sign with a new team before the league gets subjected to what could wind up being a lengthy lockout. From the get-go, New York has been labeled one of Skubal’s top suitors, and with the race for his signature heating up, it has received a big update from an insider on its pursuit of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Mets Reportedly ‘All In’ on Signing Tarik Skubal

Over the past few seasons, Skubal has turned himself into the best starting pitcher in baseball. He won back-to-back Cy Young Awards with the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and 2025, which set him up to earn a massive pay raise ahead of the 2026 season. Instead, the Tigers couldn’t agree to a deal with him, and they eventually traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the year.

The overarching expectation was that Skubal would simply sign a contract extension with L.A., but instead, he has hit the open market and will explore his options. While the Dodgers obviously remain a threat to re-sign Skubal, reports have continually linked him to the Mets, with many folks viewing them as the frontrunner to sign him right now.

New York met with Skubal earlier this week to discuss his free agency and the possibility of signing him. All signs point to that meeting having gone well, but according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, that may be underselling it to an extent. Heyman has claimed that the Mets are even more determined to sign Skubal in the wake of this meeting, with owner Steve Cohen “all in” on doing whatever it takes to bring him to town.

“If possible, the Mets seem even more determined to sign superstar free agent left-hander Tarik Skubal after meeting with the two-time Cy Young Award winner Monday in Orange County, Calif,” Heyman reported. “Mets people came away uber-impressed with MLB’s top free agent. Word going around is that deep-pocketed Mets owner Steve Cohen is expected to be ‘all in’ for Skubal.”

Should the Mets Sign Tarik Skubal?

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Mets need something to feel good about after enduring a miserable 2026 campaign, and signing Skubal would certainly fit the bill. Even though it missed the playoffs, New York still has quite a few talented players at its disposal. Skubal alone wouldn’t necessarily fix all of this team’s issues, but adding a de facto ace would be a great place for the front office to start this offseason.

Players of Skubal’s caliber rarely hit the open market, so now that he’s available, it’s not much of a surprise to see that the Mets are intent on finding a way to land his signature. The obvious answer is yes, New York should sign Skubal, but at the end of the day, this situation is going to boil down to the star pitcher figuring out where he wants to spend the second half of his career in the majors.