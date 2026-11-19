The New York Mets continued to rank atop the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. With a pen and wallet at the ready, the franchise will more than likely ink the two-time Cy Young winner to a lucrative deal. Yet that does not mean the front office should coast on just one deal. The Mets need multiple areas of the roster fixed. As a result, regardless of signing Skubal or not, the team must attend to the bullpen. With Devin Williams already ordained as the 2027 closer, the other parts of the bullpen can use a little adjustment as well.

Tommy Kelson, in this article for the New York Mets on SI, details what the team must do in the bullpen.

“While signing Skubal would help alleviate the burden on the Mets’ rotation, the bullpen is a different story. Outside of closer Devin Williams, there aren’t many experienced high-leverage arms to speak of. Signing Jonathan Loaisiga feels like a no-brainer move, especially with his prior experience pitching in New York and the remarkable season he just had with the Diamondbacks.”

🍎 #Mets Among Four Teams Battling for Jonathan Loáisiga as Yankees Shift Their Focus! 🔥⚾ @MetsJunkies | November 16, 2026 💥 David Stearns and the New York Mets are officially in the mix for one of the more intriguing relief pitchers available in free agency, and the competition is heating up! According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are pursuing former #Yankees and Arizona #Diamondbacks right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga, along with the Philadelphia #Phillies, Los Angeles #Dodgers, and Toronto #BlueJays. Interestingly, Heyman also reported Monday morning that the Yankees appear to be focusing their attention elsewhere, potentially opening the door for their crosstown rivals to swoop in and steal another former Bronx arm! And considering what Loáisiga accomplished in 2026, it’s not difficult to understand why so many contenders are interested. 👀 Read Full Post Free: https://t.co/PllhaqmeiX #MetsJunkies #LFGM #LGM #MLB #JonathanLoaisiga #MLBFreeAgency #DavidStearns #MLBRumors #MLBHotStove — Mets Junkies (@MetsJunkies) November 16, 2026

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Thinning Help

If Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns goes all in on Skubal as expected, what does that mean for the bullpen? Skubal will only make one pitch per week. New York is going to play much more than that. Consequently, the bullpen becomes even more crucial to the team. According to several sources, Devin Williams seems to be the guy closest to his outrageous contract. Yet, how do the Mets get from the starter to the closer? Lefties Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez seem to control lefties. That leaves a cavernous gap for righties.

The Mets expected Tobias Myers, acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade, to solve the issue. Myers surrendered nine home runs in 53.2 innings and did not look as sharp as he did with the Brewers. Also, the team shipped Huascar Brazoban and Luke Weaver away. The point of desperation reached a boiling point when closer-turned-journeyman Craig Kimbrel entered games. Loaisiga solves much of what hurts the Mets bullpen.

The Yankees have made an offer to free agent RHP Jonathan Loáisiga, per https://t.co/KJv6bO1GlU’s Randy Miller A source says it’s believed to be a 1-year deal worth more than Arizona’s 1-year, $5M offer. The #Dodgers, #Mets and #Phillies have shown interest but haven’t made offers Loáisiga in 2026 with the D-backs: -67 G

-7-3

-2.42 ERA He wants at least 2 years to reach 10 years of service time and a full pension, and is seeking 3 years in the $18M-$20M range David Bednar has until 4 PM ET today to decide on New York’s qualifying offer #RepBX — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 17, 2026

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Instant Help

The former Yankees/Diamondbacks reliever does not carve an imposing figure on the mound. Standing five-foot-eleven and weighing 195 pounds, Loaisiga deals throws from a compact delivery that utilizes torque to generate not just velocity but movement.

The 32-year-old features five pitches (four-seamer, sinker, changeup, cutter, and a curveball). Unlike most pitchers that use the tertiary pitches as window dressing, Loaisiga will throw his entire arsenal at any count to any hitter. That speaks to his bulldog mentality.

As far as velocity and break, only the curveball (89.5) averages less than 90 miles per hour. In essence, the reliever throws exceedingly hard, often touching triple digits with the fastball, sinker, and cutter. Yet, the radar gun doesn’t tell the entire story.

Loaisiga does not issue many walks. In fact, in his 316.1 innings pitched in MLB, he’s surrendered only 95 walks. Add that to his 3.30 career earned run average, and you see a pitcher that can generate heaps of swings and misses while not needing to be wild to do so.

Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 14, 2026

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He Knows New York

Loaisiga, before his breakout season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, spent eight seasons with the Yankees. He not only knows what it takes to pitch in a tough city but also to thrive. The Big Apple is not the easiest place to pitch, with the media and fanbase seemingly unhappy at every turn. Yet, he seems to ignore all of that. The Mets will most likely land Skubal, but Loaisiga could be the player who makes a more profound impact on a regular basis.