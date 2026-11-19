The New York Mets acquired a former first-round pick from the Chicago White Sox in 2009. He spent most of that summer in Triple-A before joining the Mets in late August. He pitched eight games for New York, which turned out to be the last stop of his major league career.

That pitcher was Lance Broadway. He was one of the best starters in college baseball before the White Sox drafted him. Broadway went on to work in Hollywood after his playing career ended. On Thursday, details emerged about his death in Texas.

Former Mets Pitcher Lance Broadway Dies at 43

The New York Post reported that Broadway died Tuesday. A representative for the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed where the former pitcher died. The office is still waiting on testing to determine his cause and manner of death.

“The former pitcher passed away in an apartment complex stairwell on Tuesday in Texas, a rep for the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed to the California Post on Thursday,” the Post reported. “A cause and manner of his passing are still pending testing, the rep said.”

Broadway played college baseball at Dallas Baptist before transferring to TCU for the 2005 season. He went 15-1 with a 1.62 ERA in his only year with the Horned Frogs. He struck out 151 batters over 117 innings and tied for the national lead in wins. TCU went 15-1 in games he started. The White Sox selected him with the 15th overall pick that June.

Broadway made his major league debut in relief against the Minnesota Twins in September 2007. His first start came later that month against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out eight and allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings to earn his first big-league win.

Broadway Pitched for New York Before Moving Into Acting Career

New York sent catcher Ramon Castro to Chicago for Broadway in May 2009. The Mets initially assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo, where he started 14 games. He worked out of the bullpen after the Mets called him up in August. Broadway went at least two innings in five of his eight outings for New York.

Broadway finished his major league career with 39 strikeouts in 55 innings across 27 appearances. The Toronto Blue Jays signed him to a minor league deal that December. He spent the following season pitching for their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

After the 2010 season, Broadway wanted to try improv. The class he signed up for was still months away, so he took an acting class in the meantime. His teacher suggested he get headshots about a month into the class. Broadway decided to leave baseball and pursue acting.

His first film role came in the 2013 action movie Olympus Has Fallen. He played Secret Service agent O’Neil alongside Gerard Butler. Broadway later picked up television credits on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lucifer and Colony.