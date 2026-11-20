While the New York Mets remain in the conversation to land high-priced unrestricted free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal, they’ve added some valuable depth to their relievers.

The Mets, according to a newly released report, have beaten out their competition to land the services of Venezuelan standout reliever Darwinzon Hernández, who is affectionately nicknamed “The Tornado”.

The New York Mets Have Signed Venezuelan Reliever Darwinzon Hernández

According to a report from Insider José F. Rivera, the Mets have inked Hernández to a three-year contract.

“Venezuelan pitcher Darwinzon Hernández, “The Tornado,” has agreed to a 3-year, $12 M deal with the New York Mets,” Rivera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He still needs to pass a physical. Signing bonus: $500,000 2027: $4M 2028: $3.75 M 2029: $3.75 M”

Hernández Originally Started His Career With The Boston Red Sox

Hernández signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2013 and worked his way through the organization before making his MLB debut in 2019. He appeared in 29 games that season, including one start, and struck out 57 batters in 30⅓ innings.

After a limited 2020 season, Hernández became a regular part of Boston’s bullpen in 2021, posting a 3.38 ERA with 54 strikeouts across 40 innings. Injuries derailed much of his 2022 campaign, and he struggled in limited MLB action before being designated for assignment and traded to Baltimore in January 2023.

Hernández later moved to Japan, signing with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in July 2023.

He enjoyed his best season with the club in 2024, recording a 2.25 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48 innings. He remained with Fukuoka through 2026, helping the Hawks win consecutive Japan Series titles in 2025 and 2026 before becoming a free agent following the 2026 season.

He now joins a Mets club that finished last in the National League East Division in 2026 with a 74-88 record.