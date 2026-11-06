New York Mets Announce Signing of 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The New York Mets re-signed 36-year-old MLB veteran right-handed pitcher Robert Stock to a one-year contract, the team announced in a social media post.
Stock posted a 5.93 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings across eight outings (seven starts) for the Mets last season.
Via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X: “The Mets re-signed Robert Stock to a one-year split contract. He spent September in their rotation, flashing plus velocity despite TOS surgery, but probably profiles more as a bullpen option long-term.”
The Mets re-signed Robert Stock to a one-year split contract. He spent September in their rotation, flashing plus velocity despite TOS surgery, but probably profiles more as a bullpen option long-term.
The right-hander spent the following three seasons in Korea, Mexico, the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league system and the Atlantic League.
He returned to the majors in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox, making two relief appearances.
Stock signed a minor-league contract with the Mets before the 2026 season. He finally returned from the IL in July and had his contract selected in early August.
Looking at the New York Mets’ Season
The Mets had a rough 2026 season despite leading MLB in payroll.
New York finished the regular season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Announce Signing of 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason