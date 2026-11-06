New York Mets Announce Signing of 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

The New York Mets re-signed 36-year-old MLB veteran right-handed pitcher Robert Stock to a one-year contract, the team announced in a social media post.

The Mets wrote on X:

“We have made the following roster moves:

We have signed RHP Robert Stock to a one-year Major League contract.”

New York Mets Re-Sign RHP Robert Stock

Stock posted a 5.93 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings across eight outings (seven starts) for the Mets last season.

Via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X: “The Mets re-signed Robert Stock to a one-year split contract. He spent September in their rotation, flashing plus velocity despite TOS surgery, but probably profiles more as a bullpen option long-term.”

Looking at RHP Robert Stock’s Career

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Stock in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern California.

Stock was a catcher during his first three seasons in the minor leagues before converting to a pitcher.

After spending time in the minors with multiple organizations, Stock finally made his MLB debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres.

From 2018-19, Stock recorded a 4.11 ERA over 50 1/3 innings in relief for the Padres.

Stock spent the 2020 season with the Boston Red Sox and the 2021 season with the Mets and Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander spent the following three seasons in Korea, Mexico, the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league system and the Atlantic League.

He returned to the majors in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox, making two relief appearances.

Stock signed a minor-league contract with the Mets before the 2026 season. He finally returned from the IL in July and had his contract selected in early August.

Looking at the New York Mets’ Season

The Mets had a rough 2026 season despite leading MLB in payroll.

New York finished the regular season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.