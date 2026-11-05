Report: New York Mets to Hire Former Braves Coordinator In Latest Coaching Shakeup

The New York Mets are making it very clear they are looking to shake up their coaching staff.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Mets were hiring AJ Ellis to become the new Major League strategic coordinator.

On Thursday, November 5, reports from Joel Sherman of the New York Post surfaced that the Mets are hiring Johnny Washington to become the co-hitting coach for the 2027 season.

In 2026, he served as the Atlanta Braves‘ minor-league hitting coordinator.

More on Mets Hire of Johnny Washington

The New York Mets have done a lot of shaking up the coaching staff this offseason, and it’s no surprise with Andy Green taking over as full-time manager. It comes after a very disappointing 2026 campaign for the Mets. Troy Snitker is the Mets’ primary hitting coach. The Mets assistant hitting coach is Rafael Fernandez.

@SNY on Instagram wrote:

“The Mets are hiring Johnny Washington as their co-hitting coach, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. Washington, most recently with the Braves, has also spent time with the Padres, Cubs, and Angels organizations.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the news quickly of the Washington hire, and wrote:

“Washington, 42, was drafted by the Rangers in 2003. He played in that club’s minor league system through 2006 but never played in the majors. He bounced around for a bit, playing some independent and minor league ball, with his last official game action coming in 2009. He pivoted to coaching after that. He worked in the minors for the Dodgers and Padres. The latter club promoted him to first base coach on the big league staff for the 2017 season. He was named hitting coach for the 2019 campaign. He spent the 2021 season as the hitting coach for the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO.”

Following his stint with the KBO, Washington returned to MLB to join the Chicago Cubs coaching staff.

Currently, the Mets have a lot going on within their hitting department, which makes sense after the 2026 campaign, but perhaps this move to bring in Washington will create more stability among the coaching staff.

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