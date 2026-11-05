Mets Urged to Land 28-HR First Base Option In Low-Cost Trade

The New York Mets, through owner Steve Cohen’s tenure, never shy away from making a splash in free agency or making trades. However, without a World Series ring, the money does not look like it was well spent. Given that the Milwaukee Brewers, partially built by New York president of baseball operations David Stearns, just won their first World Series, spending wisely appears to remain the smartest course of action.

With that said, the franchise never really replaced first baseman Pete Alonso. Jorge Polanco, who has limited experience at first base, struggled with injuries throughout the season. Mark Vientos, a converted third baseman, lacks the hands and footwork at the position. Brett Baty profiles as a utility player and not a starter.

Jared Young, who functioned well in a limited capacity, bats left-handed. Combining him full-time with Carson Benge, Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Francisco Lindor (a switch-hitter) gives the Mets a lineup that could struggle against right-handed pitching. The team needs to plug in a right-handed first baseman at a reasonable price.

Jake Burger has lit up Luis Severino in his career and his first AB tonight was no different Entering Tonight:

16 AB

.313/.421/.813

1.234 OPS

4(2) XBH(HR)

3 RBI This ball went a 417 feet of the bat of Burger to give Texas an early 3-0 lead🍔 https://t.co/IbFG4ANj3r — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) April 14, 2026

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Affordable Burger

Tommy Kelson, writing for Mets on SI, theorized that Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger could be a low-cost trade option.

“Burger may not be the most recognizable name in baseball, but he is one of the game’s more dangerous power hitters. In three of his four full seasons in the major leagues, the right-handed slugger has hit at least 28 home runs. . . While Burger possesses exceptional power, he has largely flown under the radar among first basemen due to his inconsistency at the plate. In an up-and-down 2026 season, the 30-year-old slugger hit .228/.302/.421 with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, and 90 RBIs.

With four 25-home-run seasons in the last four years, Burger’s power potential should open Stearns’s eyes. The statistics heavily favor a potential trade.

Jake Burger has reached 90 RBIs Season Stats:

28 HR | 90 RBI

.230 AVG | .304 OBP | .728 OPS Pace: 28 HR | 91 RBI #AllForTX https://t.co/POd55PenTG — PaceBall (@paceball__) September 27, 2026

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Numbers Don’t Lie

Despite lacking a marquee name, Burger’s value is significant. Throughout his career, he has achieved an .822 OPS against left-handed pitching. Additionally, his bat speed ranks in the 87th percentile, indicating he can effectively make contact with the ball.

According to Baseball Savant, the Texas first baseman is a pull hitter, sending the ball to left field 42.2% of the time, which is higher than the MLB average of 37.5%. Additionally, he barrels 13.8% of his batted balls, far higher than the league average of 7.8%. In essence, Burger puts a charge into the ball with power.

Defensively, Burger isn’t a Gold Glove defender. However, the Mets could easily place him at first, and he displays decent range, quick hands, and feet. After observing Vientos struggle to stay on his feet while rounding the bases, any improvement would be welcome.

The Burger – King matchup goes to Jake 🍔 A 3-run whopper to the bullpen! https://t.co/8xol2PVs9P — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

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The Cost

Burger turns 31 in April. He remains under team control until 2029. By that point, the Mets can choose to let him walk without paying. Plus, the team would not need to pay handsomely to acquire him.

A right-handed power threat, over 30, would require lower-tier prospects. If the Mets add a young first-base prospect, a righty with power but limited upside, they should make the call. Either way, if the team attempts to land elite starting pitching at a premium price, finding bargain deals would go far into filling out a complete roster.