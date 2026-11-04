Former New York Mets 35-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets had a terrible 2026 season.

They finished the campaign last in the NL East with a 74-88 record after entering the season with high expectations.

They also lost three out of their last four games to finish the year.

Former New York Mets 35-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Now, with the offseason here, a former New York Mets pitcher is hitting the free agent market.

According to MLB.com’s official transaction log, former Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek has elected free agency.

“RHP Ryne Stanek elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Stanek becoming a free agent comes after he had a 2-3 record, two saves, 65 strikeouts, and a 4.02 ERA in 70 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026.

Taking a Look Back at Stanek’s Time With the Mets

The Mets acquired Stanek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Rhylan Thomas during the 2024 season.

Following this, Stanek spent the rest of the 2024 campaign and the entire 2025 season with the Mets. In 82 games with New York over that span, the 35-year-old pitcher posted a 5-6 record, a 5.47 ERA, and 81 strikeouts.

Stanek’s time with the Mets ended during this past offseason when he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cardinals. Now, after spending this season with St. Louis, he is once again a free agent.

Teams looking for more experience for their bullpen could consider taking a chance on Stanek. It will be intriguing to see where the former Met ends up signing from here.