The New York Mets are expected to make some significant moves in the offseason. David Stearns, the team’s top exec, is not only revamping his roster but also trying to save his job. Although Mets owner Steve Cohen handpicked him, Stearns has not yet delivered. Nevertheless, this could soon change with a string of successful acquisitions before the potential lockout begins.

Tarik Skubal is clearly New York’s top priority right now. The Mets, however, need more than one quality starting pitcher this winter. With this in mind, The Athletic’s Tim Britton has urged Stearns to target a trade for Los Angeles Angels star Reid Detmers. This is not the first time that the writer has linked the Mets to the southpaw. He claimed that the New York Mets should acquire Detmers this summer.

As the reporter points out, the lefty ace put up elite numbers in L.A. following that suggestion. “I also went long on this idea, though back in July,” writes Britton. “That piece ran July 27. From that day forward, Detmers was tied for fourth among all starting pitchers in wins above replacement. He was fifth in ERA, sixth in strikeout rate, and fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio.”

While the New York Mets could not strike a deal with the Angels at the time, they cannot afford to hesitate this time around. Mets starters combined to post a 4.47 ERA in 2026, 23rd in all of baseball. New York clearly needs to build a strong pitching staff around Nolan McLean. If they can grab the Angels ace and potentially Skubal, Stearns would have one of the top rotations in the league.

New York Mets Likely Have to Trade Top Prospect to Acquire Reid Detmers

The New York Mets, however, would obviously have to offer an attractive trade package to Los Angeles. According to Britton, Stearns should have to give up a similar comp as the Boston Red Sox did to land Garrett Crochet in 2024. Boston sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox to acquire the star southpaw. Interestingly, New York is expected to have to part ways with Jefferson Rojas to land Detmers.

The Mets only just acquired Rojas from the Chicago Cubs in the trade involving Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor. Stearns did not have the highly rated infield prospect at his disposal when Britton urged New York to target Detmers. He does now, though.

New York Open to Flipping Prospects to Land an Ace

Rojas, now the New York Mets’ top prospect, slashed an impressive .280/.336/.593 in 29 games with AA Birmingham following the trade. The budding star would be the main piece of the trade proposal to Los Angeles. Stearns and Co. could also complete the offer for Detmers by including Nick Morabito, Jack Wenninger, Carson Wiggins, and Nick Morabito. The prospects are ranked 8th, 11th, and 12th within the organization, respectively.

Giving up four top-12 prospects is a substantial haul. Nevertheless, the Mets desperately need to revamp their rotation. Stearns has also hinted that he could flip prospects acquired at the most recent deadline (Rojas?) to help land a star. A potential blockbuster trade in the near future should not necessarily be a surprise to New York fans.