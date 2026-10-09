Former Red Sox Skipper Could be Lured Back to Manage Yankees if Aaron Boone is Fired

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to take 2027 off, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to Cora for their vacant manager position, but he said he isn’t interested.

However, Cora, whom the Red Sox fired early in the 2026 season, could be lured back to manage if the New York Yankees are interested, according to the New York Post’s (subscription required) Jon Heyman.

Alex Cora Could be Interested in Managing New York Yankees

Heyman wrote: “One person who knows Cora speculated that if one team could possibly lure him back, that could be the Yankees. But even that person didn’t see that as likely.”

Read more: Where Yankees stand on Aaron Boone’s future with season on the line

Many are wondering if the Yankees will fire manager Aaron Boone after the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series in Boone’s nine seasons as manager.

Looking at Former Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

Cora played 14 big-league seasons as an infielder.

The Houston Astros named Cora their bench coach in 2017.

After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, the Boston Red Sox hired Cora to be their manager.

The Red Sox immediately won the World Series in 2018 after winning the most games in the history of the franchise.

Major League Baseball suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal in the 2017 World Series.

The Red Sox fired Cora in late April after a 10-17 start to the season.

Boston named Chad Tracy as the interim manager and extended him later in the season.

Despite being fired, Cora is still widely viewed as one of the brightest minds in baseball.