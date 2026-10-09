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Former Red Sox Skipper Could be Lured Back to Manage Yankees if Aaron Boone is Fired

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New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 manager of the New York Yankees speaks with Alex Cora #20 manager of the Boston Red Sox before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images)

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to take 2027 off, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to Cora for their vacant manager position, but he said he isn’t interested.

However, Cora, whom the Red Sox fired early in the 2026 season, could be lured back to manage if the New York Yankees are interested, according to the New York Post’s (subscription required) Jon Heyman.

Alex Cora Could be Interested in Managing New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 24: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Heyman wrote: “One person who knows Cora speculated that if one team could possibly lure him back, that could be the Yankees. But even that person didn’t see that as likely.”

Read more: Where Yankees stand on Aaron Boone’s future with season on the line

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Many are wondering if the Yankees will fire manager Aaron Boone after the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series in Boone’s nine seasons as manager.

Looking at Former Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox argues with umpire Jordan Baker (not seen) during the sixth inning of a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 01, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Cora played 14 big-league seasons as an infielder.

The Houston Astros named Cora their bench coach in 2017.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 28: Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox addresses the media before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 28, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, the Boston Red Sox hired Cora to be their manager.

The Red Sox immediately won the World Series in 2018 after winning the most games in the history of the franchise.

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the ninth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal in the 2017 World Series.

The Red Sox fired Cora in late April after a 10-17 start to the season.

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox watches the game in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Boston named Chad Tracy as the interim manager and extended him later in the season.

Despite being fired, Cora is still widely viewed as one of the brightest minds in baseball.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Red Sox Skipper Could be Lured Back to Manage Yankees if Aaron Boone is Fired

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