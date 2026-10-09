LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 manager of the New York Yankees speaks with Alex Cora #20 manager of the Boston Red Sox before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images)
After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, the Boston Red Sox hired Cora to be their manager.
The Red Sox immediately won the World Series in 2018 after winning the most games in the history of the franchise.
Major League Baseball suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal in the 2017 World Series.
The Red Sox fired Cora in late April after a 10-17 start to the season.
Boston named Chad Tracy as the interim manager and extended him later in the season.
Despite being fired, Cora is still widely viewed as one of the brightest minds in baseball.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The ex-Red Sox skipper plans to take 2027 off but could be lured back to manage if the Yankees are interested, according to Jon Heyman.
Former Red Sox Skipper Could be Lured Back to Manage Yankees if Aaron Boone is Fired