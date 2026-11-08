5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Playing For New Team

The New York Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.

They are coming off another strong regular season, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Playing For New Team

Over the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization (Luis Gil) is playing for a new team.

MLB.com wrote (on October 20): “RHP Luis Gil assigned to Tigres del Licey.”

Gil is coming off his fifth season pitching at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

That said, he was not on the playoff roster.

MLB.com wrote (on September 25): “New York Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil to FCL Yankees.”

Gil finished the 2026 regular season going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games (four starts).

His future with the Yankees will be something to watch over the offseason.

Looking At Gil

Gil won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

He finished that season going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

That said, Gil has been unable to have that same success recently.

Gil has also started in three MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series.