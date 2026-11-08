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5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Playing For New Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.

They are coming off another strong regular season, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Playing For New Team

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Over the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization (Luis Gil) is playing for a new team.

MLB.com wrote (on October 20): “RHP Luis Gil assigned to Tigres del Licey.”

Gil is coming off his fifth season pitching at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

That said, he was not on the playoff roster.

MLB.com wrote (on September 25): “New York Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil to FCL Yankees.”

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

Gil finished the 2026 regular season going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games (four starts).

His future with the Yankees will be something to watch over the offseason.

Looking At Gil

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to media during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Gil won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

He finished that season going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

That said, Gil has been unable to have that same success recently.

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gil has also started in three MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees high fives Jose Caballero #72 prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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