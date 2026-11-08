NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.
They are coming off another strong regular season, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Playing For New Team
Over the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization (Luis Gil) is playing for a new team.
MLB.com wrote (on October 20): “RHP Luis Gil assigned to Tigres del Licey.”
Gil won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.
He finished that season going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.
That said, Gil has been unable to have that same success recently.
Gil has also started in three MLB playoff games for the Yankees.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.
In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees are one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.They are coming off another strong regular season, but got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Playing For New TeamOver the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization (Luis Gil) is playing for […]
5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Playing For New Team