Girlfriend Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

One of the biggest reasons for their success was the play of All-Star Ben Rice.

He finished the season batting .264 with 151 hits, 41 home runs, 97 RBIs, 105 runs and three stolen bases in 154 games.

Girlfriend Of New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, Rice’s girlfriend (Sara Falkson) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Lots of smiles this fall 🗽🚕🏃🏻‍♀️🪩🌟 Photo credit: @nyrr #TCSNYCMarathon”

There were over 7,000 likes on her post.

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Chase Carter Bellinger: “YOU ARE THE GREATEST❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud of you for marathon you crushed it”

Ashley Rodón: “🥹🤍 queen energy always”

@avaaoconnor: “I love you!!!!💗💗💗💗”

@thedanadame: “Big energy. And Congrats on your marathon run! 🙌🏻🔥”

@car.mencc: “omg!! lyyyy 💜💜💜 such a beautiful woman ⭐️✨💜”

@sarah_p96: “When your BF plays for the Yankees but you’re the real catch.”

@julianmarybeth: “It is so nice to see two beautiful down to earth people who work hard every day and are so successful! 💞”

Looking At Rice Right Now

Rice was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Dartmouth College.

He has now played three seasons at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).