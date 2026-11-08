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Girlfriend Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

One of the biggest reasons for their success was the play of All-Star Ben Rice.

He finished the season batting .264 with 151 hits, 41 home runs, 97 RBIs, 105 runs and three stolen bases in 154 games.

Girlfriend Of New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Earlier this week, Rice’s girlfriend (Sara Falkson) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Lots of smiles this fall 🗽🚕🏃🏻‍♀️🪩🌟 Photo credit: @nyrr #TCSNYCMarathon”

There were over 7,000 likes on her post.

Comments On Her Post

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates as he round the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Chase Carter Bellinger: “YOU ARE THE GREATEST❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud of you for marathon you crushed it”

Ashley Rodón: “🥹🤍 queen energy always”

@avaaoconnor: “I love you!!!!💗💗💗💗”

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

@thedanadame: “Big energy. And Congrats on your marathon run! 🙌🏻🔥”

@car.mencc: “omg!! lyyyy 💜💜💜 such a beautiful woman ⭐️✨💜”

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

@sarah_p96: “When your BF plays for the Yankees but you’re the real catch.”

@julianmarybeth: “It is so nice to see two beautiful down to earth people who work hard every day and are so successful! 💞”

Looking At Rice Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees, right, celebrates his home run with Cody Bellinger #35 against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Rice was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Dartmouth College.

He has now played three seasons at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Girlfriend Of Beloved New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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