2-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

The New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

They were swept in the ALDS.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

2-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Joined New Team

Over the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization is playing in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 17): “C J.C. Escarra assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Escarra

Escarra has now spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He is coming off a year where he batted .188 with 16 hits, seven RBIs and eight runs in 32 games.

The 31-year-old also spent a lot of time in Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “New York Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees utilize Escarra next season.

They have struggled to get offensive production out of their catchers (which also includes Austin Wells and Ali Sanchez).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2024.