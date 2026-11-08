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2-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees runs the bases following his second inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

They were swept in the ALDS.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

2-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Joined New Team

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Over the offseason, a member of the Yankees’ organization is playing in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 17): “C J.C. Escarra assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Escarra

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Escarra has now spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He is coming off a year where he batted .188 with 16 hits, seven RBIs and eight runs in 32 games.

The 31-year-old also spent a lot of time in Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote (on June 26): “New York Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

GettyJ.C Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on April 27, 2025 in New York City.

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees utilize Escarra next season.

They have struggled to get offensive production out of their catchers (which also includes Austin Wells and Ali Sanchez).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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