New York Yankees Abruptly Release 25-Year-Old Power-Hitting Outfielder

The New York Yankees should be in for a busy offseason this year.

While they had another strong regular season, they struggled in the postseason. This is because they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

With how the Yankees’ postseason went this fall, it would not be surprising if they are busy this offseason. It is clear that they could use more talent if they hope to have better results next year.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Yankees have moved on from one of their power-hitting prospects.

New York Yankees Release Power-Hitting Outfielder

The Yankees parted ways with one of their interesting prospects.

This is because New York has released prospect outfielder DJ Gladney as they kick off their offseason.

“OF DJ Gladney elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gladney hitting the free agent market comes after he had a strong season with Double-A Somerset. With this, he could generate some interest from teams as a free agent.

Looking at Gladney

Gladney took a big step forward with his play this season in the Yankees’ minor league system.

In 116 games with Double-A Somerset, Gladney posted 23 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 85 RBI, and a .263 batting average. With numbers like these, the 25-year-old showed good promise and was a key player on Somerset’s roster.

There is no question that Gladney is able to provide some pop at the minor league level. Due to this, it would not be too surprising if he is able to find a new home pretty early on this offseason.

In 646 career minor league games, Gladney has posted 102 home runs, 366 RBI, and a .241 batting average. Overall, he has had a solid minor league career and could be an intriguing prospect for a team looking for more power in their system to take a chance on.