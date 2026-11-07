Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Release

The New York Yankees are always one of the most followed teams in all of baseball (and sports).

They enter the offseason with a lot of decisions to make about the future of their roster.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

At the end of the regular season, a former Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Joe Mantiply is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “LHP Joe Mantiply elected free agency.”

Mantiply most recently pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2026 season.

He had a solid year, going 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 25 games.

Looking At Mantiply’s Brief New York Yankees Stop

Mantiply appeared in one game for the Yankees during the 2019 season.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Cincinnati Reds).

MLB.com wrote (on August 9, 2019): “Cincinnati Reds traded LHP Joe Mantiply to New York Yankees.”

The Yankees designated him for assignment just a few days later.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13, 2019): “New York Yankees designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.”

Looking At The Rest Of Mantiply’s MLB Career

Mantiply was picked in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

His longest stint was with Arizona (six seasons).

In 2022, Mantiply made the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

They reached the World Series in 2024.