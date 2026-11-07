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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Joe Mantiply #74 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are always one of the most followed teams in all of baseball (and sports).

They enter the offseason with a lot of decisions to make about the future of their roster.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

GettyJoe Mantiply #73 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2017 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

At the end of the regular season, a former Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Joe Mantiply is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “LHP Joe Mantiply elected free agency.”

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches the ball against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Mantiply most recently pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2026 season.

He had a solid year, going 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 25 games.

Looking At Mantiply’s Brief New York Yankees Stop

GettyJoe Mantiply #73 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2017 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Mantiply appeared in one game for the Yankees during the 2019 season.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Cincinnati Reds).

MLB.com wrote (on August 9, 2019): “Cincinnati Reds traded LHP Joe Mantiply to New York Yankees.”

The Yankees designated him for assignment just a few days later.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13, 2019): “New York Yankees designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.”

Looking At The Rest Of Mantiply’s MLB Career

GettyJoe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mantiply was picked in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

His longest stint was with Arizona (six seasons).

In 2022, Mantiply made the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

They reached the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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