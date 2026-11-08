25-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

A25-year-old right-handed pitcher is one of the many players who spent the past season in the New York Yankees organization and has just elected free agency.

According to his transactions log on MiLB.com, 25-year-old right-hander Alexander Cornielle is now officially a free agent.

Alexander Cornielle Leaves New York Yankees Organization

Cornielle elected free agency last Monday, according to MiLB.com.

“RHP Alexander Cornielle elected free agency.”

Looking at Recently Released New York Yankees RHP Alexander Cornielle

The Yankees designated Cornielle for assignment on Sept. 29. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Florida Complex League Yankees before electing free agency.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Cornielle to a minor-league contract in 2019. He remained with the Brewers organization through the 2025 season.

After electing free agency following the 2025 campaign, Cornielle signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Yankees in late September. In his lone big-league outing, Cornielle allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over one inning while striking out two.

Cornielle recorded a 3.10 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 41 walks over 72 2/3 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.

Over his minor-league career, Cornielle has posted a 3.91 ERA with 623 strikeouts and 273 walks in 579 1/3 innings.

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

The Yankees finished the regular season as the top American League Wild Card team and in second place in the American League East.

With a 93-68 record, New York trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays then swept the Yankees 3-0 in the American League Division Series.