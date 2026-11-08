New York Yankees Urged to Make Surprising Decision on All-Star Reliever

The New York Yankees could look to make a surprising decision on an All-Star reliever.

The Yankees had another disappointing playoff exit, being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. It was another frustrating end to the Yankees season who could make some changes this offseason.

The MLB offseason is officially underway, and free agency is open.

New York Yankees Urged to Let Paul Blackburn Go

The Yankees have some key pending free agents, including former All-Star reliever Paul Blackburn.

Blackburn was solid this season, and many Yankees fans want him to back. However, MLB analyst Stephen Parello of FanSided urges the team to let Blackburn walk.

“Price will be the issue. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects a two-year, $22 million contract for Blackburn. That’s the same as recent contracts doled out to Luke Weaver and Blake Treinen, and is just two million off from the two-year, $20 million contract Emilio Pagan just opted out of with the Reds,” Parello wrote. “Those three pitchers all have closer experience, something that Blackburn doesn’t possess. At that point, one has to wonder if the Yankees aren’t better off taking that money, adding a touch more, and getting a more established high-leverage arm.

“It’s tempting to want to keep the guy you invested so much into fixing, but with the red flags and the inexperience in the role, that feels too risky. At the end of the day, the Yankees need to retain David Bednar, make another big-money addition to set him up, and maybe add another solid, mid-level arm. From that starting point, they can focus on creating the next Paul Blackburn (and they have no shortage of candidates), rather than throwing significant money at the current version.”

Blackburn was an All-Star reliever in 2022 when he was with the Athletics. His two-year run with the Yankees was solid, but New York could look to either add a more proven reliever or go with a cheaper option and not pay top dollar for Blackburn.

New York Showing Interest in Blackburn Reunion

Although Parello believes the Yankees should move on from Blackburn, that might not be the case.

Instead, MLB insider Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News revealed the team wants to bring back Blackburn.

“Bednar is one of several free agent relievers who spent time with the Yankees in 2026, and he’s not the only one that the club could retain,” Phillips wrote. “Sources told the Daily News that there’s strong interest in re-signing Paul Blackburn, a bullpen breakout in 2026, and some interest in bringing back Tim Hill, who struggled this past season but has largely been effective for the Yankees since 2024.”

Blackburn went 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA in 62 games last season with the Yankees.