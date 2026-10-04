Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear After Shutout Loss to Rays

  • 383 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees managed one hit on Saturday night. Drew Rasmussen threw eight shutout innings, struck out 10, and carried a no-hitter into the eighth before Austin Wells broke it up with a double that was immediately erased by a baserunning mistake. The Tampa Bay Rays won 1-0.

The lineup that scored 18 runs in two games against the Red Sox produced almost nothing in Game 1. Aaron Boone put it simply postgame, “biggest issue is just Rasmussen shutting us down.”

He knows what needs to change before Game 2 on Monday. He also knows who gives him the best chance to get it done.

Boone on Schlittler for Game 2

Cam Schlittler will take the mound for Game 2 at Tropicana Field.

He is the presumptive AL Cy Young winner. He threw 6.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Red Sox in the Wild Card opener. Of every pitcher on the ALDS roster, he is the one Boone trusts most in a game the Yankees cannot afford to lose.

Boone made that clear after Saturday’s defeat.

“Always thrilled when we hand the ball to Cam,” Boone said. “Hopefully we can put some points on the board to support him, come out of here with a split and head back home.”

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boone’s Message on the Offense

Boone did not panic after the loss. He acknowledged the reality of what Rasmussen did while pointing toward what comes next.

“I think we’re due the next time,” Boone said when asked about potentially facing Rasmussen again later in the series.

Boone has seen this lineup produce at an elite level for stretches this season. He watched Ben Rice drive in six runs in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He watched Cody Bellinger deliver a series-clinching three-run homer in Game 2. The bats are there.

Rice offered a similar assessment after the game.

“Overall, I think we could’ve had a little more to show for it,” Rice said. “But we gotta find ways to get on any way we can.”

Ben Rice leaves the batter's box in Game 1 vs. the Red Sox.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone said he is thrilled to hand Schlittler the ball. He said the offense is due.

The Yankees have the arms to win this series. Monday will tell us whether the lineup can match them.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear After Shutout Loss to Rays

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x