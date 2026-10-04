Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear After Shutout Loss to Rays

The New York Yankees managed one hit on Saturday night. Drew Rasmussen threw eight shutout innings, struck out 10, and carried a no-hitter into the eighth before Austin Wells broke it up with a double that was immediately erased by a baserunning mistake. The Tampa Bay Rays won 1-0.

The lineup that scored 18 runs in two games against the Red Sox produced almost nothing in Game 1. Aaron Boone put it simply postgame, “biggest issue is just Rasmussen shutting us down.”

He knows what needs to change before Game 2 on Monday. He also knows who gives him the best chance to get it done.

Boone on Schlittler for Game 2

Cam Schlittler will take the mound for Game 2 at Tropicana Field.

He is the presumptive AL Cy Young winner. He threw 6.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Red Sox in the Wild Card opener. Of every pitcher on the ALDS roster, he is the one Boone trusts most in a game the Yankees cannot afford to lose.

Boone made that clear after Saturday’s defeat.

“Always thrilled when we hand the ball to Cam,” Boone said. “Hopefully we can put some points on the board to support him, come out of here with a split and head back home.”

Boone’s Message on the Offense

Boone did not panic after the loss. He acknowledged the reality of what Rasmussen did while pointing toward what comes next.

“I think we’re due the next time,” Boone said when asked about potentially facing Rasmussen again later in the series.

Boone has seen this lineup produce at an elite level for stretches this season. He watched Ben Rice drive in six runs in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He watched Cody Bellinger deliver a series-clinching three-run homer in Game 2. The bats are there.

Rice offered a similar assessment after the game.

“Overall, I think we could’ve had a little more to show for it,” Rice said. “But we gotta find ways to get on any way we can.”

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone said he is thrilled to hand Schlittler the ball. He said the offense is due.

The Yankees have the arms to win this series. Monday will tell us whether the lineup can match them.