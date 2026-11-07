New York Yankees Release Promising 23-Year-Old in Surprise Move

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an incredibly important offseason.

After being dominated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, the Yankees should look to make several moves this offseason. They need to upgrade their roster if they hope to have better results in 2027.

However, with the offseason getting started, the Yankees have moved on from one of their promising prospects.

New York Yankees Release 23-Year-Old

The Yankees have released minor league outfielder Luis Durango in a sudden move.

“OF Luis Durango elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Durango hitting the free agent market is a little surprising. The 23-year-old just had a strong season in the Yankees’ minor league system and showed a lot of promise. However, with this news, he is now available for the taking for the rest of the league.

Looking at Durango

Durango appeared in 84 games this season split between Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset. During them, he posted zero home runs, 27 RBI, 46 stolen bases, and a .320 batting average.

While Durango did not offer a lot of power this season, his speed and excellent contact hitting helped him make an impact. With this, it would not be particularly surprising if the 23-year-old generates a good amount of interest in free agency.

Teams looking for more outfield depth could consider taking a flier on Durango. He took a notable step in the right direction with his development this campaign, after all. Thus, it will be intriguing to see where the former Yankees prospect ends up landing from here.

In 310 minor league games over six seasons, Durango has posted three home runs, 84 RBI, 150 stolen bases, and a .270 batting average. Overall, he has had a solid minor league career but really took his game to a new level this season in the Yankees’ system.