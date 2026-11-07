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Recent New York Yankees Player Announced Retirement With $37 Million In Earnings

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 02: Mitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners looks on against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a very talented roster this season.

However, they dealt with a lack of production (on offense) from the catcher position.

During the middle of the year, the team signed Mitch Garver.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

He did not end up getting a chance at the MLB level (for the Yankees).

Yankees Player Announced Retirement With $37 Million

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Recently, Garver announced his retirement from baseball.

MLB wrote (via Instagram) on October 22: “Mitch Garver has announced his retirement after 10 seasons spent across the Twins, Rangers and Mariners. He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019 with 31 HR and a .995 OPS. He also won a World Series championship with the Rangers in 2023.”

It’s also worth noting that Garver made just under $37 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Garver

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Players are wearing #21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day.

Garver was picked in the 9th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

In 2019, Garver batted .273 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs in just 93 games.

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals with his teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of the interleague game at Target Field on September 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Twins then traded Garver to the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on March 12, 2022): “Minnesota Twins traded C Mitch Garver to Texas Rangers for 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Ronny Henriquez.”

He won a World Series title with Texas during the 2023 season (when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks).

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Garver (who is 35) then signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

MLB.com wrote (on December 28, 2023): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent C Mitch Garver.”

There is no question that Garver had a solid 10-year career in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent New York Yankees Player Announced Retirement With $37 Million In Earnings

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