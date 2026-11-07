Recent New York Yankees Player Announced Retirement With $37 Million In Earnings

The New York Yankees had a very talented roster this season.

However, they dealt with a lack of production (on offense) from the catcher position.

During the middle of the year, the team signed Mitch Garver.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

He did not end up getting a chance at the MLB level (for the Yankees).

Yankees Player Announced Retirement With $37 Million

Recently, Garver announced his retirement from baseball.

MLB wrote (via Instagram) on October 22: “Mitch Garver has announced his retirement after 10 seasons spent across the Twins, Rangers and Mariners. He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019 with 31 HR and a .995 OPS. He also won a World Series championship with the Rangers in 2023.”

It’s also worth noting that Garver made just under $37 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Garver

Garver was picked in the 9th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

In 2019, Garver batted .273 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs in just 93 games.

The Twins then traded Garver to the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on March 12, 2022): “Minnesota Twins traded C Mitch Garver to Texas Rangers for 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Ronny Henriquez.”

He won a World Series title with Texas during the 2023 season (when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks).

Garver (who is 35) then signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

MLB.com wrote (on December 28, 2023): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent C Mitch Garver.”

There is no question that Garver had a solid 10-year career in the MLB.