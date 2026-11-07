29-Year-Old Pitcher Released By New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

29-Year-Old Released By New York Yankees

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Travis MacGregor is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Travis MacGregor elected free agency.”

MacGregor did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He had signed with the Yankees over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on December 12, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Travis MacGregor to a minor league contract.”

MacGregor had an 0.86 ERA in 14 Minor League games this past season.

Looking At MacGregor

MacGregor (who is 29) was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In addition to the Yankees and Pirates, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers over nine seasons in the Minor Leagues.

MacGregor has yet to make his MLB debut.

It will be very interesting to see where he lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter.

That said, the Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.