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29-Year-Old Pitcher Released By New York Yankees Organization

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Travis MacGregor #91 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

29-Year-Old Released By New York Yankees

GettyTravis MacGregor #91 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Travis MacGregor is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Travis MacGregor elected free agency.”

MacGregor did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

He had signed with the Yankees over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on December 12, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Travis MacGregor to a minor league contract.”

GettyTravis MacGregor #91 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

MacGregor had an 0.86 ERA in 14 Minor League games this past season.

Looking At MacGregor

GettyTravis MacGregor #91 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

MacGregor (who is 29) was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In addition to the Yankees and Pirates, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers over nine seasons in the Minor Leagues.

GettyTravis MacGregor #74 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona.

MacGregor has yet to make his MLB debut.

It will be very interesting to see where he lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter.

That said, the Yankees reached the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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29-Year-Old Pitcher Released By New York Yankees Organization

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