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4-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Jasson Domínguez was not on the roster for the playoffs, as he had been demoted during the middle of the regular season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

4-Year Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, news came out that Domínguez would be playing for a new team over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Jasson Domínguez assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Domínguez finished the 2026 season batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 MLB games.

Looking At Domínguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Domínguez (who is only 23) has now spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

At one point, he was a very highly touted prospect.

Over 206 career regular season games, Domínguez is batting .241 with 163 hits, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 94 runs and 37 stolen bases.

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Domínguez has also appeared in four MLB playoff games over two seasons.

His future with the Yankees will be something to watch over the next few years.

There is always the chance that he is included in a trade package to acquire a more established player.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card series.

The franchise last won a World Series title in 2009 when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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