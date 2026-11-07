4-Year New York Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Jasson Domínguez was not on the roster for the playoffs, as he had been demoted during the middle of the regular season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

4-Year Yankees Player Quietly Playing For New Team

Earlier this month, news came out that Domínguez would be playing for a new team over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Jasson Domínguez assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Domínguez finished the 2026 season batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 MLB games.

Looking At Domínguez

Domínguez (who is only 23) has now spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

At one point, he was a very highly touted prospect.

Over 206 career regular season games, Domínguez is batting .241 with 163 hits, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 94 runs and 37 stolen bases.

Domínguez has also appeared in four MLB playoff games over two seasons.

His future with the Yankees will be something to watch over the next few years.

There is always the chance that he is included in a trade package to acquire a more established player.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card series.

The franchise last won a World Series title in 2009 when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.