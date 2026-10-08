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Aaron Judge Makes Feelings Clear on Aaron Boone After Yankees’ Elimination

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talk before his at bat in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. The sweep extended the franchise’s championship drought.

Among the loudest questions facing the organization: whether Aaron Boone should return for another season as manager. He has one year left on his contract, and nine seasons without a title has tested the patience of a fan base that expects championships.

Aaron Judge made his position clear.

Judge Comments on Boone

Judge was asked whether Boone is a big part of getting the Yankees where they need to go. His answer was straightforward.

“He’s our manager,” Judge said. “He’s run this ship. He puts us in the right position to go out there and succeed.”

Aaron Judge
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96, Aaron Judge #99, and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees look on during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

What Boone Navigated This Season

Judge pointed to the challenges Boone managed through all year, including Judge himself missing extended time with a fractured rib and a strained calf.

He credited Boone for keeping the team competitive and in postseason position despite the roster being short-handed for months.

“For him to manage it the way he did and put us in the best position to get into the postseason,” Judge said. “He’s definitely had our back.”

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees’ problems this October went beyond managing. They scored five runs in three games. The lineup outside of Ben Rice went quiet when it mattered most.

Whatever happens next with the roster, the manager seemingly has his captain’s backing. That counts for something.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Aaron Judge Makes Feelings Clear on Aaron Boone After Yankees’ Elimination

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