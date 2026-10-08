Aaron Judge Makes Feelings Clear on Aaron Boone After Yankees’ Elimination

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. The sweep extended the franchise’s championship drought.

Among the loudest questions facing the organization: whether Aaron Boone should return for another season as manager. He has one year left on his contract, and nine seasons without a title has tested the patience of a fan base that expects championships.

Aaron Judge made his position clear.

Judge Comments on Boone

Judge was asked whether Boone is a big part of getting the Yankees where they need to go. His answer was straightforward.

“He’s our manager,” Judge said. “He’s run this ship. He puts us in the right position to go out there and succeed.”

What Boone Navigated This Season

Judge pointed to the challenges Boone managed through all year, including Judge himself missing extended time with a fractured rib and a strained calf.

He credited Boone for keeping the team competitive and in postseason position despite the roster being short-handed for months.

“For him to manage it the way he did and put us in the best position to get into the postseason,” Judge said. “He’s definitely had our back.”

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees’ problems this October went beyond managing. They scored five runs in three games. The lineup outside of Ben Rice went quiet when it mattered most.

Whatever happens next with the roster, the manager seemingly has his captain’s backing. That counts for something.