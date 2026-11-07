Philadelphia Phillies Immediately Released Former MLB Gold Glove Winner

The Philadelphia Phillies have a very talented roster.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series (in three games).

Their final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.

Phillies Released Former MLB Gold Glove Winner

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Dylan Moore will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Dylan Moore elected free agency.”

Moore appeared in 13 games (at the MLB level) for the Phillies this past year.

Most recently, Moore had been with the Phillies at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on May 8): “Philadelphia Phillies sent CF Dylan Moore outright to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Moore’s Career