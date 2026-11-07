Philadelphia Phillies Immediately Released Former MLB Gold Glove Winner

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 26: Dylan Moore #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes batting practice on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on March 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Dylan Moore elected free agency.”
Moore appeared in 13 games (at the MLB level) for the Phillies this past year.
Most recently, Moore had been with the Phillies at the Minor League level.
MLB.com wrote (on May 8): “Philadelphia Phillies sent CF Dylan Moore outright to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”
Looking At Moore’s Career
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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