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Philadelphia Phillies Immediately Released Former MLB Gold Glove Winner

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 26: Dylan Moore #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes batting practice on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on March 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have a very talented roster.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series (in three games).

Their final game was on October 1 when they lost by a score of 6-2 at Truist Park.

Phillies Released Former MLB Gold Glove Winner

GettyDylan Moore #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on April 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week, a member of the Phillies’ organization became a free agent.

Dylan Moore will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Dylan Moore elected free agency.”

Moore appeared in 13 games (at the MLB level) for the Phillies this past year.

GettyDylan Moore #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Most recently, Moore had been with the Phillies at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on May 8): “Philadelphia Phillies sent CF Dylan Moore outright to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Moore’s Career

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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