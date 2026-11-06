Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign 36-HR Slugger to $12M Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies could look to add more offense to the lineup.

Philadelphia had another early playoff exit, and they should look to be active ahead of a potential lockout to add more talent to the roster.

MLB free agency opened up on Monday, and no major signings have happened yet.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Sign Taylor Ward

The Phillies could use some more offensive help, and Philadelphia could take a flier on a slugging outfielder.

Taylor Ward hit 36 home runs in 2025, but this past season, he took a step back and had just 7 between his time with the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

With free agency opening, MLB analyst Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors predicted Philadelphia will sign Ward to a one-year, $12 million deal.

“It’s hard to know what to make of Ward’s season,” the article read. The improved discipline is nice, but teams are going to want more pop out of a left fielder whose glove was fine but is hardly elite. Ward’s bat speed was already quite low for a 30-homer hitter in 2025 (69.5 mph on average), but it fell to 68.5 mph in 2026, placing him in the ninth percentile of big league hitters. …

“Ward now reaches free agency ahead of his age-33 season. Teams will be confident they’re buying a strong on-base percentage, but the awful finish in Seattle is the sourest of notes on which his season could’ve ended. If clubs out there believe they can restore any of his power, Ward could be an enticing buy-low candidate. The walks, decent glovework and track record of hitting for power should be enough for a one-year, make-good deal, but the 2027 season is going to be make-or-break for Ward. Anthony’s pick: Phillies.”

Ward hit .225 with 7 home runs and 37 RBIs. The one-year deal would be a it a prove-it deal for Ward and if he can get close to his 2025 season, it would be a great signing for the Phillies.

Philadelphia Looking to Upgrade in Outfield

With free agency ongoing, the Phillies will be looking to add some outfield help.

Philadelphia could look to add more offensive help, and MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes the Phillies will look for outfield help.

“The Phillies are prioritizing the outfield, with free agents Suzuki and Arozarena both on their radar. This is an aging roster, but by bringing back manager Don Mattingly on a new two-year contract, it seems clear that they are going to try to run it back one more time with the same nucleus. Like most teams, they need to emphasize improving their bullpen depth. I’d also like to see them bring back second baseman Luis Arraez,” Bowden wrote.

If they don’t sign Suzuki or Arozarena, perhaps they can end up landing Ward on a buy-low candidate.