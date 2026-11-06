Phillies Expected to Pay Key Trio $35 Million in Arbitration

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to have three of the top arbitration cases in Major League Baseball this winter. General manager Dave Dombrowski will be looking to revamp a significant chunk of his roster during the offseason. After all, Philadelphia has several holes to fill, including adding offense in several positions.

While Dombrowski has proven he will spend money, the Phillies’ financial situation could be a bit tight this time around. According to Spotrac’s projections, Bryson Stott, Jhoan Duran, and Brandon Marsh will soon receive significant pay raises. The three players are all heading towards their final year of arbitration before becoming free agents next year.

Stott earned $5.9 million in 2026 as the Philadelphia Phillies’ main second baseman. In 155 games on the campaign, the infielder slashed .256/.334/.401. His .998 fielding percentage in 2026 led all Major League Baseball players at the position. Despite this, he was overlooked for the Gold Glove award. Spotrac projects the slugger to earn $12.5 million in 2027.

Duran was even more valuable to Philadelphia in 2026. The All-Star closer was easily the team’s best bullpen piece on the season. He posted a minuscule 1.82 ERA and 33 saves throughout the campaign. As a result, he will also receive a raise soon. The reliever earned $7.5 million last season, but this figure should increase to $11.4 million for 2027.

Philadelphia Phillies Could Save Money by Trading Brandon Marsh

Marsh’s situation with the Philadelphia Phillies is perhaps the most interesting of the trio. Despite being named to the All-Star team, the outfielder struggled overall in 2026. In fact, he slashed just .260/.304/.408 in the most recent season. He earned $5.2 million on the campaign and is projected to receive $11 million in arbitration. Despite this, Dombrowski is clearly eyeing an upgrade on the slugger.

The Phillies have already been linked with multiple free-agent outfielders to replace Marsh. Philadelphia was even recently named as the top landing spot for Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena. The veteran is widely considered to be the top hitter in free agency. Arozarena beat Marsh in essentially every offensive category in 2026.

Assuming the Philadelphia Phillies land a new star outfielder, Marsh could be used as trade bait. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb recently named the current Phillies outfielder as a top candidate to be dealt. If so, Dombrowski could not only save the $11 million likely coming to Marsh, but also receive a decent return for the slugger. The Phillies need a new third baseman and possibly even another outfielder.

Philadelphia may Have to Keep Spending Under Control in 2027

In total, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to pay the aforementioned trio nearly $35 million for the 2027 season. Because the team needs an influx of new players, and their payroll is already fairly high, Dombrowski could have a difficult time addressing all of his roster needs this winter. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller even recently hinted at this in a recent article.

The Phillies, however, will look to be creative in improving their roster during the offseason. Dombrowski landing Arozarena would certainly be an excellent start, but so would offloading Marsh.