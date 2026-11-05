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Former Philadelphia Phillies 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 29: Pitcher Vince Velasquez #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies had another strong regular season, as they finished with an 88-74 record.

Yet, they had a disappointing postseason. This is because they fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

After another rough postseason, the Phillies should be looking to add to their roster this offseason.

Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes a Free Agent

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 12: Pitcher Vince Velasquez #21of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

With the MLB offseason getting started, a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher has now hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez has elected free agency.

“RHP Vince Velasquez elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Velasquez becoming a free agent comes after he spent most of this season in Triple-A. In 22 appearances split between Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Omaha, the 6-foot-3 pitcher had a 3-3 record, a 6.28 ERA, and 85 strikeouts.

Velasquez also made two MLB appearances this season with the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings.

Taking a Look at Velasquez’s Tenure With the Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 03: Pitcher Vince Velasquez #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park on May 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Brewers 4-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Velasquez spent six seasons with the Phillies from 2016 to 2021.

In 133 games with Philadelphia over that span, he posted a 30-40 record, a 4.93 ERA, and 642 strikeouts.

Velasquez’s best season with Philadelphia was in 2016. In 24 games that campaign, he posted an 8-6 record, a 4.12 ERA, and 152 strikeouts.

Velasquez’s time with Philadelphia ended when he was released by the Phillies in September of the 2021 season. From there, he would sign with the San Diego Padres a few days later. He has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cubs since his time with the Phillies ended.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Philadelphia Phillies 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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