Former Philadelphia Phillies 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies had another strong regular season, as they finished with an 88-74 record.

Yet, they had a disappointing postseason. This is because they fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

After another rough postseason, the Phillies should be looking to add to their roster this offseason.

Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Becomes a Free Agent

With the MLB offseason getting started, a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher has now hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez has elected free agency.

“RHP Vince Velasquez elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Velasquez becoming a free agent comes after he spent most of this season in Triple-A. In 22 appearances split between Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Omaha, the 6-foot-3 pitcher had a 3-3 record, a 6.28 ERA, and 85 strikeouts.

Velasquez also made two MLB appearances this season with the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings.

Taking a Look at Velasquez’s Tenure With the Phillies

Velasquez spent six seasons with the Phillies from 2016 to 2021.

In 133 games with Philadelphia over that span, he posted a 30-40 record, a 4.93 ERA, and 642 strikeouts.

Velasquez’s best season with Philadelphia was in 2016. In 24 games that campaign, he posted an 8-6 record, a 4.12 ERA, and 152 strikeouts.

Velasquez’s time with Philadelphia ended when he was released by the Phillies in September of the 2021 season. From there, he would sign with the San Diego Padres a few days later. He has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cubs since his time with the Phillies ended.