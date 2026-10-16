Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Target Cubs Star Free Agent to Bolster Offense

The Philadelphia Phillies had a very disappointing postseason, as they fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

This was certainly not how the Phillies wanted their season to end. They entered the year with high expectations but once again collapsed in the playoffs. Now, they should look to strengthen their roster this offseason because of it.

One of the Phillies’ top needs heading into the offseason is another impactful outfielder. They could also use another power hitter to strengthen their offense. This would help Philadelphia’s chances of being a more legitimate threat next season.

Now, due to this, the Phillies are being connected to one of baseball’s top pending free agents.

Philadelphia Phillies Named a Top Potential Suitor for Chicago Cubs Star

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman predicted that the Phillies will be among the top suitors for Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki this offseason.

“He’d also fill a longstanding need in the outfield. The Phillies have tried to find sparks with one-year stopgaps like Adolis Garcia and Max Kepler, but it’s time for them to splurge in the outfield and give them a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat. Suzuki would be that,” Rotman wrote.

With the Phillies needing another outfielder, it makes sense that they are being connected to Suzuki. He would undoubtedly make their roster look significantly stronger on paper. This is because he has consistently made an impact with his power since entering the majors.

Due to this, it would not be shocking if the Phillies make a major push to sign Suzuki this offseason. He would have the potential to be a fantastic pickup for Philadelphia. Thus, they should be a team to keep an eye on during the sweepstakes.

Should the Phillies Make This Move?

With the Phillies desperately needing another star outfielder, they should not be afraid to make a bold move for Suzuki. On paper, he looks like a perfect fit on their roster.

This is because Suzuki would upgrade both their outfield and their overall power. His stats from this season show this. In 143 games with Chicago in 2026, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. He has also hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons. This included in 2025, when he had a career-high 32 home runs and 103 RBI.

With all of this, the Phillies would be incredibly wise to make Suzuki one of their main targets in free agency. It will be intriguing to see if they can sign him from here. Yet, they will have a lot of competition to do so, as he is one of this year’s best free agents.