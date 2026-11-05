Phillies Linked to 18-Year-Old Japanese Phenom Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid starting rotation featuring Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Aaron Nola, Jesús Luzardo and Andrew Painter.

However, there is always room for improvement, especially as Wheeler and Nola age.

According to insider Francys Romero, 18-year-old Japanese phenom Shoki Oda will meet with the Phillies, among other teams.

Because he is so young, he hasn’t been posted yet, but is eligible for international free agency. He can’t sign until January 15, 2027, unless the international signing period is postponed.

He is reportedly skipping the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) draft to pursue his MLB dreams.

Why Are the Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Oda?

The lockout will likely delay Oda’s signing. He announced in mid-October that he intends to play in the United States.

Oda will either sign with a professional team or attend an American university. Either way, Oda won’t be playing in the NPB. The Yomiuri Giants selected the right-handed pitcher in the first round of the 2026 NPB Draft. However, he did not sign with the NPB powerhouse.

Oda gained international attention earlier this year after dominating a prestigious high school baseball tournament in Japan. His fastball was consistently in the upper 90s.

Touching 97 mph as an 18-year-old is highly impressive. In the Koshien quarterfinals against Hanamaki Higashi, Yokohama HS ace Oda threw a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts and 18 whiffs.

Oda went to the same high school as former Japanese phenom Daisuke Matsuzaka, who finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2008 while also winning the 2007 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

If Oda can continue to build on his impressive stuff, he could receive the same hype as Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki. Whether he goes to an American university or not, his future is bright, and the Phillies should capitalize on it.

Why Should the Team Sign Oda?

While the Phillies have a great rotation, it’s an aging one. Wheeler is entering his age-37 season with retirement on his mind. Meanwhile, Nola is entering his age-34 season and has been on-and-off throughout the past half-decade. However, Nola is signed through 2030.

While Sánchez and Luzardo just received extensions and are under team control for a while, the potential loss of Wheeler after next season will leave a huge void in the rotation.

Oda could potentially fill that void, but they’ll need Painter to have a more consistent season in 2027. The former top prospect struggled in a Phillies uniform, recording a 5.40 ERA in 25 games (126.2 innings).

If Oda reaches his potential and signs with the Phillies, the team could rival the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers for one of the best rotations in baseball.