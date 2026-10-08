Pirates’ Bob Nutting Under Fire As Ugly Truth Emerges

The Pittsburgh Pirates were good in 2026, but not good enough. The team finished with a record of 82-80, which actually would have been good enough to win the American League West. Unfortunately, they play in the National League Central. The organization finished six games out of the Wild Card.

For once, the Pirates were not at the very bottom of the MLB’s payroll list. It wasn’t pretty, but nearly $107 million was respectable. Bob Nutting still won’t receive any credit from the fan base until there is legitimate postseason success.

With the upcoming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, it might make sense for the Pirates to point to the gap between small and large-market franchises. The argument, however, is null and void at this moment in time.

Pirates Get Criticized For Playing The Small Market Game

Alex Stumpf reported on this with a very simple realization on Wednesday night. Three of the four best teams in the American League had lower payrolls than the Pirates.

Retired Pirates beat writer Bob Smizik wasn’t afraid to call out the front office and ownership, either.

“The team that’ll represent the American League in the World Series will have a lower payroll than the #Pirates,” Smizik posted on X. “Although none is needed, this is further proof GMBC should’ve been fired this year, last year and the year before. Does anyone have lower standards than Bob Nutting?”

At the end of the day, the Pirates might think they are doing what they can to compete, but it is very clear that it has not been enough.

Pirates Look Bad After The Start To The 2026 MLB Playoffs

Pittsburgh would have more of an excuse to criticize a salary floor and/or cap if every single small-market team was having trouble with competing.

For the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, however, it hasn’t been a problem. All of those organizations had lower payrolls than the Pirates in 2026.

Pittsburgh Might Be Front And Center Of Upcoming CBA Talk

The new CBA and negotiations surrounding it could lead to a lockout. No one is quite sure what the end result will be. The players do not want to be the era that ruins the fully-guaranteed, no-cap culture. On the other end, most owners are probably tired of the Los Angeles Dodgers running the show.

The Pirates cannot escape criticism, nor should they. Nutting needs to make some kind of adjustment, and the first one may be firing general manager Ben Cherington. He has had a little more wiggle room than in years past. Despite that, he still couldn’t put together a roster that could play deep into October.

The result of the 2026 World Series could end up being a big talking piece for one side over the other. Overall, however, Nutting needs to reflect. Small-market franchises in the AL are figuring out how to win and compete. The Pirates can’t say the same just yet.