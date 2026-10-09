Pirates’ Free Agency Pitch Leads To Fan-Favorite Reunion

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an up-and-down 2026 season. When one phase of the game seemed to be clicking, another would falter in some way. This was especially the case with the bullpen during the first few months of the year. Additionally, the starting pitching wasn’t as consistent as the team would have hoped. Then, the offense suffered injuries and turned relatively average late in the summer.

Overall, a lot has to come together in the 2027 offseason to remain competitive. A record of 82-80 likely won’t be good enough to get into the postseason. Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington — if he is retained — has a lot of work to do.

One of the positives in the middle of the season came near the trade deadline. The Pirates acquired Luke Weaver, who is under team control through 2027. This gives the bullpen a very solid arm in the backend. However, he would potentially operate better as a true setup man, rather than a closer.

Pirates Urged To Bring Back Fan Favorite Closer

Pittsburgh made the decision to trade All-Star pitcher David Bednar back in 2025. The team dealt him to the New York Yankees, upsetting the fan base. The closer is from the Steel City, so it was a disappointment when the homegrown talent departed.

Dominic Campbell of Sports Illustrated urged the Pirates to sign Bednar once he is eligible to pick a new team. He is set to be a free agent.

“One player the Pirates should consider is New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar, a free agent after this season,” Campbell wrote.

The Pirates’ relief staff did get better as the season went on. Additionally, many viewed the trade-deadline acquisitions as positive moves.

“The Pirates’ bullpen was one area that improved by the end of the season, but the front office shouldn’t just stop at their trade deadline additions and should make more moves this winter,” Campbell wrote. “Reuniting with Bednar, a former Pirates pitcher who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, is a decision that would come with emotional benefits, but far more so on the field.”

Bringing Bednar back to close for the Pirates would be a very solid move. He might even be willing to take a hometown discount.

Bednar Was Stout Once Again In 2026

The closer had 35 saves for the Yankees, which was his best mark since having 39 back in 2023 as a member of the Pirates. Even if Bednar came in and Don Kelly wanted to use Mason Montomgery as a closer, the bullpen would be better off regardless.

A trio that features Bednar, Montgomery and Weaver could be one of the best in baseball. The potential reunion is something to watch for. It would be wise for the Pirates to look into the possibility and gauge the pitcher’s interest.