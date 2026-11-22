Two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal has agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports, securing the largest deal for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

The agreement carries an annual average value of $50 million and surpasses the previous pitching record—Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023—by $125 million.

Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday, will receive a no-trade clause along with a $45 million signing bonus paid immediately upon signing, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported. The structure effectively guarantees him a full season’s pay ahead of a projected Dec. 1 lockout, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. Skubal and his agent, Scott Boras, pushed to finalize a contract before the Dec. 1 deadline and negotiated New York up significantly from an initial nine-year offer worth nearly $400 million.

The blockbuster addition comes after the Mets posted a last-place 74-88 finish in the NL East in 2026 despite carrying baseball’s highest payroll.

Skubal entered the offseason as the top free agent on the market following a brief stint with the Dodgers, who acquired the two-time All-Star left-hander from the Detroit Tigers—where he spent his first six seasons—ahead of the trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Alden González, Los Angeles had interest in re-signing Skubal but never submitted an offer due to uncertainty surrounding the next CBA, its own expensive payroll and the possibility of a salary cap.

Pitching on a one-year, $32 million arbitration contract that Los Angeles absorbed in the trade, Skubal bounced back from left elbow surgery—which featured a shortened recovery timeline thanks to an innovative scope procedure—to deliver a strong finish in Dodger blue, including an emotional return to Detroit. He opened the postseason by retiring 15 consecutive batters in Game 1 of the NLDS, though his 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS sparked a sweep that derailed Los Angeles’ bid for a three-peat and propelled Milwaukee to its first World Series title.