Why the Padres Should Keep Fernando Tatis Jr. in Right Field

Fernando Tatis Jr. played nearly a third of his defensive innings at second base in 2026. The San Diego Padres should keep that option available while building their 2027 lineup around him in right field. A permanent move to the infield makes sense only if the team can improve the combination of players at both positions.

The Silver Slugger finalist list released November 5 put Tatis in both the outfield and utility categories. The award recognizes his hitting. For San Diego, the two nominations also remind us how often Craig Stammen had to fill the spot Tatis vacated. The front office should compare the available hitters at both positions before deciding how often Tatis will move out of right field again.

Fifty Starts at Second Base Give San Diego an Option

Baseball Savant’s fielding records show 50 starts and 413 innings at second base, alongside 104 starts and 930 innings in right. That puts roughly 31% of his defensive innings in the infield. The workload was large enough to make second base a credible part of the club’s plans.

Statcast credited Tatis with two Outs Above Average at each position in 2026. The metric measures outs converted relative to the difficulty of his chances. His positive marks give Stammen a basis for using him in either spot.

Statcast recorded 190 chances at second and 226 in right. An expanded role at second base would give the Padres more evidence about how he handles the position over a full schedule. They can collect that evidence while maintaining an everyday outfield alignment.

The team can also cover a shortstop rest day by sliding Cronenworth across the infield, as Stammen did in April.

The Other Lineup Spot Determines the Better Fit

On September 9 against Washington, the Padres started Tatis at second and Jase Bowen in right. The lineup illustrates the choice San Diego would face more often if it committed to Tatis in the infield. His bat stays in the order. The other player changes.

Bowen’s season record shows a .438 OPS in 103 plate appearances. Jake Cronenworth, who started 88 times at second, finished with a .629 OPS in 425 plate appearances. Each line reflects a different amount of playing time, and the Padres have other ways to fill either position.

The comparison gives the front office a concrete question for free agency. Would its best available right fielder improve the lineup more than its best available second baseman? Each configuration has to account for defense and acquisition cost alongside offense.

Until an addition changes that comparison, right field gives Tatis an established assignment. Stammen can use him at second when an infielder needs a day off or a particular matchup favors an extra outfielder. That preserves a real option while keeping the offseason search focused on improving the lineup as a whole.