Padres Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The San Diego Padres fell short in their quest to win a World Series this season, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Despite the loss, San Diego still had a successful season, and the team will now be entering into a crucial offseason. The Padres opened the year well, only to see the team falter midway through the season.

But after the All-Star break, San Diego was one of the hottest teams in baseball, helping them clinch the top wild-card spot in the NL. The Padres just couldn’t muster up enough offense against the Brewers, falling in four games.

However, this offseason could be very telling for the Padres, and with president of baseball operations A.J. Preller running the show, nobody can count them out. San Diego also just got new ownership in place, and they have promised to invest in this franchise.

But until that happens, there will be all sorts of questions for the Padres this coming winter. San Diego has a nice core in place, but the team does have to fix multiple areas across the roster.

Padres Linked to All-Star

One name that could make sense for the Padres this offseason is veteran outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees. Many people don’t believe that Chisholm will be returning to the Yankees this winter, and this is where the Padres can strike.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the Padres as a potential landing spot for the All-Star outfielder. San Diego is in need of more outfield help this offseason, and Chisholm may be the answer.

“Starting pitching will need to be a priority, but another bat should also be a must. The Padres specifically need more left-handed thump after getting just a .385 SLG from that side of the plate. They could also use more offensive production at second base, where Jake Cronenworth struggled in 2026.

“Also, does anyone else get the sense that San Diego would be a good spot for Chisholm’s energy? He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and that’s been the Padres’ whole vibe as they have fought the Los Angeles Dodgers for control of the NL West throughout the 2020s,” Rymer wrote.

The Padres need help in multiple areas, with offense being one of them. Chishoildm could be a solid addition to this clubhouse, giving San Diego another All-Star to the lineup.

Should Padres Make the Move?

This past season, Chisholm did have a down year, but he was still able to be productive. For the year, the veteran hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .711.

Chisholm could offer the Padres more speed on the basepaths, while giving them another bat for the lineup. Putting him next to Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., among other players, could see the Padres’ offense take off.

San Diego could use another energy guy like Chisholm, and he would easily gel with the guys in the clubhouse. The Padres will need to open the checkbooks to land him, but this franchise has never been shy about doing so in previous years.