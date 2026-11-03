Padres’ Projected $11.1 Million Reunion Comes With a Major Catch

Ramon Laureano’s free agency presents the San Diego Padres with a decision that goes beyond the appeal of a short contract. Spotrac’s market-value model estimates a one-year agreement worth $11,063,000, approximately $11.1 million.

That figure is a projection, rather than a reported offer or an agreement. Padres On SI revisited the estimate this week while examining whether San Diego should bring back the veteran outfielder.

The complication involves both health and alternatives. Laureano played only 53 games in 2026 after a torn hip labrum required surgery, and the Padres received encouraging production from other outfield options.

A one-year term would limit the commitment. San Diego still needs to determine whether the expected production justifies the salary.

Ramon Laureano’s Price Estimate Follows an Injured Season

Laureano finished with a .203 batting average, .286 on-base percentage, and .374 slugging percentage. His season record shows seven home runs and 21 RBIs across 206 plate appearances.

The limited availability matters as much as the batting line. The Padres would need to evaluate his recovery and expected workload before treating a reunion as a solution to their outfield needs.

His prior production provides a reason to consider that possibility. Laureano hit .281 with 24 home runs in 2025, giving interested teams a recent example of a substantially stronger offensive season.

That creates a familiar free-agent question: how much weight should a club place on the healthier season when the latest campaign included both injury and weaker results?

Spotrac’s estimate supplies a starting point for discussion. It cannot establish that Laureano will receive that amount, that the Padres want to pay it or that his next season will resemble 2025.

Two Internal Options Complicate the Reunion Calculation

Samad Taylor and Dustin Harris give San Diego additional options to consider. Their results offer encouragement, though both came in relatively small samples.

Taylor’s 2026 record shows a .316 average and .390 on-base percentage across 175 plate appearances. He also stole 13 bases, adding another way to contribute beyond power production.

Harris hit .322 with a .364 on-base percentage and .422 slugging percentage in 100 plate appearances for San Diego. His Padres line should remain separate from his full-season results across multiple teams.

Together, Taylor and Harris accumulated 275 Padres plate appearances. That combined sample still requires caution when projecting how either would perform across a potentially expanded role next season.

Those performances do not guarantee that either player can maintain the same production with more opportunities. They do give the Padres evidence to examine before committing significant money to another outfielder.

A Laureano reunion would make more sense if his health outlook and expected contribution justify the difference between him and those alternatives. The useful comparison involves the entire roster, including the pitching needs competing for resources.

For now, the projected price creates a debate. The next contract and the medical outlook will determine whether that debate turns into a sensible move for San Diego.