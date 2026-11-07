TRADE: MLB World Reacts To San Francisco Giants Announcing Deal With Nationals

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ultimately, the Giants dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).

San Francisco Giants Make Deal With Nationals

This week, the Giants announced that they had made a trade with the Washington Nationals.

They wrote (via X) on November 6: “The #SFGiants and Nationals completed a trade today with RHP Robert Cranz joining the Giants organization in exchange for LHP Reiver Sanmartín.”

Sanmartin is coming off his first season pitching for San Francisco.

He went 3-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 24 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@C2Cbsbl: “Robert Cranz rolled through A+ and AA, punched a ton of tickets (few too many walks) Hit a pretty massive road block in AAA at the end of the 2026 campaign At least slightly intriguing as a depth piece”

Mark Zuckerman: “Nationals have acquired LHP Reiver Sanmartin from the Giants for RHP Robert Cranz. Sanmartin, 30, had 4.22 ERA, 1.359 WHIP in 24 games this season, was DFA’d earlier this week. Cranz, 7th round pick in ’24, had strong year with Wilmington and Harrisburg, struggled at Rochester.”

@natsfanatics_: “The Nats acquire LHP Reiver Sanmartin from the Giants for Robert Cranz. 👀 A 63.8% ground ball rate. Is this the right first step for a bullpen that blew 42 saves?”

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants traded the recently-DFA’d Reiver Sanmartin to Washington for minor league reliever Robert Cranz. Nationals have ended up with several of the players they let go during their roster purge. Cranz reached Triple-A last season.”

Jeff Young: “For those keeping score at home, Robert Cranz was not on the Nationals’ 40-man roster and is eligible for the Rule 5 draft next winter.”

@Orange_BlackPod: “Robert Cranz cruised through A+ & AA with a ton a strikeouts but walked his fair share. AAA was a huge roadblock for him. 17ER in 11.2 IP.”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants last made the MLB playoffs in 2021.

They were the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.